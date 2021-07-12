Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd attend same concert amid dating rumors

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are fueling romance rumors after being spotted at the same exclusive event this weekend.

The "Maleficent" star and the "Blinding Lights" crooner were both photographed at a private concert for Mustafa — less than two weeks after they were spotted out to dinner together.

New images shared by a fan account on Twitter show The Weeknd with a group of friends at the show and Jolie sitting with her 16-year-old daughter Zahara and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh.

Reps for The Weeknd and Jolie didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The stars first set tongues wagging after they were spotted leaving Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi separately on June 30 after spending hours inside the restaurant.

It was unclear whether their dinner was a date or strictly business, as The Weeknd has been looking to further his acting career since appearing in Adam Sandler’s "Uncut Gems."

"They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner]," a source told Page Six. "He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

Born Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd is set to star in the new HBO series "The Idol," which he co-created with Reza Fahim and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson. The show tells the story of a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner — who also happens to be a cult leader.

In real life, the 31-year-old singer had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Bella Hadid before they finally split for good in 2019.

Jolie, who celebrated her 46th birthday last month, was recently seen spending time with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. She was photographed leaving her British ex’s apartment building in Dumbo last month holding an expensive bottle of Peter Michael wine.

Her relationship with ex Brad Pitt isn’t quite so friendly, as they continue to bitterly battle over custody of their children.