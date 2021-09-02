Former WCW wrestling star Daffney Unger dead at 46: reports

Daffney Unger, a former professional wrestler for WCW, is dead after she posted a disturbing video to social media in which she appeared to be issuing her last words while holding what looked to be a small handgun, according to multiple reports on Thursday. She was 46.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death to TMZ Sports, but did not reveal a cause or manner.

Unger – whose real name is Shannon Spruill – was reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide, her friend and wrestling peer, Lexie Fyfe, told the Daily News on Thursday.

Neither the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office nor Fyfe immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for confirmation and comment.

"We are so sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff," Fyfe – whose real name is Mary Beth Bentley – wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday.

"We are posting this at the request of her family," she added. "Please respect their privacy during this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

In a tearful conversation with the Daily News, Fyfe said Unger "was found very early this morning."

"This last act, I don’t want it to define her," Fyfe continued. "She would always want people to reach out for help and to check in on those they’re worried about. We’re going to miss her."

Unger went on Instagram Live late Wednesday night and appeared distressed, eschewing her pet out of the room while she let out a disturbing message about brain injuries, CTE and concussions.

"Do you guys not understand that I am all alone?" she said. "Do you not understand that?"

She later could be heard in the footage saying that she didn’t want to do anything to hurt to her brain as she wanted it to be examined and added, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

TMZ reported that Fyfe, 52, relayed to them that police in Georgia had difficulty locating Unger after many in the wrestling community took to social media to issue their support for Unger as the former performer has just moved apartments less than a week ago.

Unger won the World Championship Wrestling Cruiserweight title in May 2000 and later performed for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2008 through 2011.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley said he had been trying to contact Unger before her tragic end.

"If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She’s in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail," Foley tweeted Wednesday.

"Her family have been reached, and have her current address. She’d moved in the past couple of weeks. Police have been dispatched," Sean Ross Sapp, the managing editor of Fightful.com, tweeted about 20 minutes later.

Upon learning of Unger’s reported death, Foley again tweeted, "I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if [sic] her time in our business. #RIPDaffney."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).