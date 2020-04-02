Wayne Brady clarifies quarantine remarks, says he isn't living with ex-wife, her boyfriend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wayne Brady is clearing the air.

Brady, 47, recently opened up about his routine during the coronavirus quarantine and he revealed that he'd been self-isolating with his daughter Maile, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason.

Now, the comedian has explained that they aren't all living in the same home.

“I think this has been blown up into something that maybe it isn’t," Brady told People. "I think that the picture is I’m living in one house with my ex-wife, and her boyfriend and my daughter and that’s not the case."

He explained that his ex-wife lives only a few houses away from him, so they spend time together between the two homes.

"We aren’t going over to anybody else’s house, we aren’t going out to supermarkets, so we have an extended bubble of just our homes," the actor explained. "So we are the core four. So I think that does make a good sitcom, which I’ll write, but no, we are not sleeping in the same bed.”

While Brady and Taketa aren't living together during quarantine, he did reveal that they've shared a home since their 2007 divorce.

“What’s interesting is for a time last year, we did live under the same roof for a second, and it was absolutely awesome,” Brady said, noting that his home was being refurbished at the time.

"If that would have been the way that we are living right now, then that would have been fine because we can do that. I love my ex-wife, she’s my best friend, and her boyfriend Jason is my boy, and my daughter’s my daughter,” stated Brady. “...Some people’s new normal is my everyday Wednesday.”

Earlier this week, Brady told Access Hollywood that he and his ex-wife co-parent "as best friends," leading to their unique quarantine situation.

"Our quarantining is a little different, we quarantine between both of our homes and I've got a big back yard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space," Brady explained. "Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we're like this new, nuclear family..."