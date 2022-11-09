Warren Beatty accused of coercing sex from a minor in new lawsuit

Warren Beatty has been accused of coercing sex from a minor in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch filed the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital, in Los Angeles Superior Court. The document does not specifically name Beatty but characterizes "Defendant Doe" as the actor who portrayed Clyde in the "Bonnie and Clyde" film and earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor.

Hirsch met Beatty in 1973 while working on a film set, according to the lawsuit. She was 14 years old at the time and alleged that the actor "paid undue attention" to her.

The woman, who now lives in Louisiana, accused Beatty of "predatory grooming."

Beatty, 85, was 36 years old at the time.

Hirsch claimed Beatty "commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number and instructed her to call him" when she was near the hotel where he was living during this time in Los Angeles.

According to the lawsuit, the actor brought her along with him on car rides, did homework with her and made comments about her virginity.

The lawsuit claimed Beatty "used his position and status as an adult, and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child" throughout 1973.

A representative for Beatty did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hirsch is seeking punitive damages to be determined at trial.

The lawsuit claimed Beatty's alleged actions led to "physical, psychological, emotional, and economic damages which Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer to this day.

"It also has resulted in Plaintiff incurring, and will require Plaintiff to incur into the future, expenses for medical and psychological treatment, therapy, and counseling."

Beatty is married to Annette Bening. The two have four children – Stephen, Ben, Isabel and Ella.