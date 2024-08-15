Vince Vaughn, Mark Wahlberg make rare red carpet appearances with family: PHOTOS

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn brought his whole family along when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, Vaughn posed for photos alongside his wife, Kyla Weber, and their two children, Locklyn, 13, and Vernon, 11.

Weber looked stylish in a chic pink summer dress with embroidered flowers, a bow tied across her hip and nude heels. Their daughter wore a simple white dress, and their son looked like a mini version of his father, both of them wearing black slacks and a black jacket.

"My beautiful wife, Kyla, so glad you're here with me on this now. I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids," Vaughn said during his acceptance speech. "And for all the laughter we've shared together. As much as all this means, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me."

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg made the red carpet premiere of his latest project, "The Mission," a family affair, posing for photos with his wife Rhea Durham and three of their four children.

While the actor's oldest daughter, Ella, 20, was unable to attend the premiere because she is away at college, her siblings Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14, posed alongside their parents on the carpet. Wahlberg's oldest son Michael also brought his girlfriend, who wore a white dress with a halter neckline, while he wore a white dress shirt with black pants.

The actor's other children kept it casual, with Brendan wearing jeans and a white T-shirt and Grace wearing jeans and a green crop top. Wahlberg wore a white shirt with black pants and a green jacket, and Durham opted for a black tank top and nude skirt with black lace detailing.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon made a rare appearance with her two oldest kids when they attended the premiere of "Blink Twice" together. The actress shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee, 11, with ex-husband Jim Toth.

The "Big Little Lies" star kept it simple in an all-black look, while Ava wore sparkly black shorts and a white button-down. Deacon chose to wear a navy blue collared shirt with white pants. While usually considered her mother's mini-me, Ava separated herself from her famous mom with her newly-dyed brunette locks.

Deacon is following in both his parents' acting footsteps, appearing in a few projects, most notably the hit Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever."

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher and her daughter, Emerson Tenney, 26, walked the red carpet together at the world premiere of "Coraline."

The "Desperate Housewives" star wore a green suit with slits on the jacket sleeves and the bottom of the pants and tied her hair in a slicked back low bun. Emerson wore a simple black dress and paired it with orange sneakers.

Hatcher shares Emerson with her ex-husband, actor Jon Tenney.