Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Most important thing in the world'

Vince Vaughn made his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony a family outing.

On Monday, Vaughn was honored with a star, and his wife of over a decade, Kyla Weber, and their two children: daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11, were in attendance.

Vaughn, who has been a staple in Hollywood for decades, thanked his "beautiful wife" for attending the event.

"My beautiful wife, Kyla, so glad you're here with me on this now. I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids," Vaughn began. "And for all the laughter we've shared together. As much as all this means, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me."

In typical Vaughn fashion, he joked, "You're not as lucrative. You don't give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does, but with that all being said, you guys are the most important."

Other members of the "Wedding Crashers" star's family were in attendance on Monday. Vaughn's parents, Sharon and Vernon Vaughn, his two older sisters, his aunt and "all" of his friends attended his big day.

Before the event, Vaughn told Fox News Digital it was "amazing" to have his wife and children with him on his big day.

"Yeah, it's so great to share it with all of them. It's nice when you can have some time together and share a moment like this," the actor said.

Earlier in his speech, Vaughn shared what initially sparked his interest in acting. He shared that his older sisters took him to see "Animal House" in the theater when he was far too young to watch the film, and he knew he wanted to make people laugh the way he did viewing the movie.

"[I felt like] I could do that, and maybe make people laugh and give families a good night to discuss stuff and have joy," he said.