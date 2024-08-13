Expand / Collapse search
Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg reveals the romantic gesture his wife called the 'nicest thing' he's done

Wahlberg made a rare appearance with three of his children and wife on the red carpet of his new film, 'The Union,' with Halle Berry

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Mark Wahlberg says 'communication' and 'support' are the key to a successful marriage Video

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have been married 14 years.

Mark Wahlberg is giving men some tips on how to woo a lady, sharing how he previously scored points with his longtime wife, Rhea Durham. 

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," guest host Jeff Goldblum asked Wahlberg about a tattoo on his ring finger. 

"That's my wife's name — in case I'm not wearing my ring or I'm working," the Massachusetts native explained.

Mark Wahlberg in a green shirt and black hat gives his wife Rhea a kiss on the cheek

Mark Wahlberg says his only remaining tattoo is one with his wife's name. (Rhea Wahlberg Instagram)

"I got this on Valentine's Day one year. [Rhea] said, ‘That’s the nicest thing you've ever done!' I said, ‘Well, can I have back the expensive jewelry? And we’ll just get you one of these too?'" he joked.

Wahlberg and his model wife married in 2009. They share four children together.

Mark Wahlberg in a blue/grey jacket and white t-shirt smiles on the carpet with wife Rhea Wahlberg in a black tank top

Mark Wahlberg married model Rhea Durham in 2009. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The actor explained that Rhea's name was the only tattoo left on his body; he'd spent five years removing the rest.

"[It's] terribly painful. They promise you that it's very quick. A couple of visits," the 53-year-old explained. "It's like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again."

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea appear on the red carpet with his son Brendan, daughter Grace, son Michael and his girlfriend

Mark Wahlberg brought his wife and three of his four children to the premiere of his Netflix film, "The Union," in Hollywood Monday. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Wahlberg was on the late-night show to promote his new film, "The Union," with Halle Berry. On Monday, he and his wife, along with three of their children, stepped out on the red carpet for a rare public outing. 

Wahlberg and his wife beamed on the carpet with sons Brendan and Michael and their youngest daughter, Grace. Michael's girlfriend, Sunni, was also in attendance. 

The couple's oldest child, Ella, is enrolled at Clemson University.

Mark Wahlberg smiles next to his wife Rhea on the carpet with his kids Brendan, Grace, Michael and his son's girlfriend Sunni

Mark Wahlberg is pictured with (L-R) son Brendan, daughter Grace, wife Rhea, son Michael and Michael's girlfriend, Sunni. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Wahlberg recently told Fox News Digital he and co-star Berry are "super close." 

"We both [have] really humble beginnings, worked very hard to get to where we are. We have a lot in common, and we enjoy each other’s company," Wahlberg explained.

Mark Wahlberg on bond with Halle Berry over ‘humble beginnings’ Video

The movie premieres on Netflix Aug. 16.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

