Mark Wahlberg reveals the romantic gesture his wife called the 'nicest thing' he's done

Mark Wahlberg is giving men some tips on how to woo a lady, sharing how he previously scored points with his longtime wife, Rhea Durham.

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," guest host Jeff Goldblum asked Wahlberg about a tattoo on his ring finger.

"That's my wife's name — in case I'm not wearing my ring or I'm working," the Massachusetts native explained.

MARK WAHLBERG ADMITS HE ALWAYS FALLS ASLEEP DURING A CERTAIN BEDTIME ROUTINE WITH WIFE

"I got this on Valentine's Day one year. [Rhea] said, ‘That’s the nicest thing you've ever done!' I said, ‘Well, can I have back the expensive jewelry? And we’ll just get you one of these too?'" he joked.

Wahlberg and his model wife married in 2009. They share four children together.

"I got this on Valentine's Day one year. [Rhea] said, ‘That’s the nicest thing you've ever done!' I said, ‘Well, can I have back the expensive jewelry? And we’ll just get you one of these too?'" — Mark Wahlberg

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actor explained that Rhea's name was the only tattoo left on his body; he'd spent five years removing the rest.

"[It's] terribly painful. They promise you that it's very quick. A couple of visits," the 53-year-old explained. "It's like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wahlberg was on the late-night show to promote his new film, "The Union," with Halle Berry. On Monday, he and his wife, along with three of their children, stepped out on the red carpet for a rare public outing.

Wahlberg and his wife beamed on the carpet with sons Brendan and Michael and their youngest daughter, Grace. Michael's girlfriend, Sunni, was also in attendance.

The couple's oldest child, Ella, is enrolled at Clemson University.

Wahlberg recently told Fox News Digital he and co-star Berry are "super close."

"We both [have] really humble beginnings, worked very hard to get to where we are. We have a lot in common, and we enjoy each other’s company," Wahlberg explained.

WATCH: MARK WAHLBERG ON BOND WITH HALLE BERRY OVER ‘HUMBLE BEGINNINGS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movie premieres on Netflix Aug. 16.