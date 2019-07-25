Anti-Trump 'View' host Joy Behar attacks Republicans in wake of Mueller hearings

"The View's" Joy Behar had some strong words for Republicans, arguing they treated former Special Counsel Robert Mueller with "disrespect" during his appearance on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

"I don't want to hear the Republicans say that they are the most patriotic party anymore," she told ABC's Dan Abrams. Abrams had just commented on how Republicans went after Mueller while Democrats would follow up with a pre-scripted speech rather than allowing the former special counsel to answer Republican criticism.

Pointing to the president's comments about co-host Meghan McCain's father, Behar argued that Republicans had a hard time being respectful to veterans like Mueller.

"[Republicans] have a tendency to be disrespectful to veterans in this country... and now this, a guy who served in Vietnam, and president bone spurs did not serve in Vietnam," she said, referencing President Trump's medical deferment.

"They have the nerve to back him instead of this veteran. It really is upsetting."

Mueller's performance was widely panned by media figures on Wednesday as he struggled to answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee.

Even on the left-leaning MSNBC, some pundits portrayed former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony as a letdown for Democratic interests.

Jeremy Bash, who served as an adviser during former President Obama's administration, blasted Mueller's testimony as "boring" and called him "ineffective" in defending his work. "I fear that this hearing set back efforts to hold the president accountable," Bash said after Mueller's testimony on Wednesday.

He also seemed to lament Mueller's lack of "passion" about whether or not Trump's conduct was "concerning."

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., similarly blasted Mueller as "not a very good witness" and argued that Democrats "have to be disappointed" with his apparently tepid defense of his team and their work on the Russia investigation. McCaskill added that Democrats failed to bring the Russia issue to "life," noting that they framed the hearing as something more than it turned out to be.

Mueller's testimony, however, received praise from MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Hawaii. Lieu said that people's minds should have been "blown" if they watched the hearing.