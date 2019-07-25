Mollie Hemingway: Robert Mueller hearing left shocked media with new 'revelations' to pursue

Author and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Thursday that there are at least two new angles for the mainstream media to pursue following the congressional testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking with Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends," Hemingway was asked about the many "shocked" reactions from pundits and news correspondents to Mueller's rocky seven hours of testimony.

For example, former Obama adviser David Axelrod called the performance by Mueller "painful" to watch, while MSNBC's Chuck Todd called the hearing a "disaster" for Democrats, many of whom were hoping the former FBI director would pave the way for impeachment proceedings.

Instead, Hemingway noted that Mueller's struggles led to the "surprising revelation" that he appears not to have been in full control of the investigation.

"It has been reported that the team happened to be filled with Democratic operatives, donors, attorneys and not a single Republican other than Bob Mueller, the one person who has no idea what's going on. So there should be many more questions asked by the media," she argued.

Hemingway said the media should also be asking why President Trump was held to a different legal standard after Mueller said the report did not "exonerate" the president. However, she doubted that the media will chart a different course in the coverage of the Mueller probe.

"Unfortunately, so many people in the media are so heavily implicated in this Russia collusion narrative and the other stuff, they can't report on this fairly or honestly."

Under questioning from Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, Mueller admitted he could not recall a case where it was announced that a defendant had not been "exonerated" by a prosecutor.