Vanessa Hudgens seen cuddling up with MLB Player Cole Tucker after talking about 'date night'

Ten months after her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens might have a new romance in her life.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old "Princess Switch" actress shared a photo of herself looking into the camera while holding a flower. "Date night," she captioned the Instagram snapshot along with a red heart emoji.

That same night Hudgens was spotted out with MLB player Cole Tucker.

The "High School Musical"' alum was seen smiling ear-to-ear while wrapping her arms around the 24-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and outfielder in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. According to the British tabloid, the pair had dinner at Los Angeles eatery, Canyon Country Store.

"They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal," an eyewitness told E! News about the outing. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

Hudgens was previously spotted with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma earlier this year, according to E! Although it's unclear if they were ever romantically involved.

Hudgens and Butler, 29, reportedly broke up in January, after an eight-year romance in which the pair almost tied the knot, according to People magazine.

An insider told the celebrity magazine that the former couple “had talked about an engagement before they split up,” adding that “they really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

The real reason for the dissolution was actually said to be because of their “busy work schedules and travel,” which “definitely put a strain on the relationship,” a source told People at the time, echoing a similar report by E! News. "They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out,” added People’s insider.

