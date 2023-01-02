Valerie Bertinelli says New Year's Day 2023 is the ‘first day of the rest' of her life: 'I'm free'

Valerie Bertinelli is reveling in the new year.

The Food Network star took to Instagram to celebrate 2023's New Year's Day with a video of herself smiling ear to ear as Taylor Swift's "Clean" played in the background.

"This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year’s," Bertinelli, 62, began her caption.

She continued: "From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more."

"There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," Bertinelli said. "I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free."

"This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!" she said.

Last year, Bertinelli rejoiced after her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized. She exclaimed, "Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. YES!"

Bertinelli captioned her Twitter video at the time, "11.22.22 second best day of my life."

The two were married on New Year's Day in 2011, after beginning a relationship in 2004.

Prior to Vitale, Bertinelli was married to late rocker Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 (they separated in 2001), with whom she shares her son, Wolfgang "Woflie" Van Halen.

