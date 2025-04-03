Expand / Collapse search
Val Kilmer's family breaks silence on star’s death, pays tribute to 'extraordinary' actor

Val Kilmer died Tuesday of pneumonia in Los Angeles at the age of 65

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Val Kilmer's family has broken its silence on the death of the late "Top Gun" actor.

Kilmer died Tuesday of pneumonia, according to The Associated Press. He was 65.

"Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father’s memory," his family shared in a statement provided to Fox News Digital Thursday. "We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated.

Val Kilmer wears suit and tie on the red carpet.

Val Kilmer's family honored his legacy Thursday. (Mark Mainz)

"At this time, we would like to grieve privately, but we will reach out to you when and if this changes."

Earlier in the day, his "Top Gun" co-star, Tom Cruise, honored Kilmer's legacy while promoting the upcoming "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

"I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer, for a moment," Cruise said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I can’t tell you how much I admired his work."

Tom Cruise wears a black shirt at CinemaCon

Tom Cruise asked for a moment of silence for Val Kilmer at CinemaCon Thursday. (Gilbert Flores)

Cruise said he was grateful to work with Kilmer again in the 2022 film "Top Gun: Maverick" before asking for a moment of silence. Kilmer portrayed Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the original "Top Gun."

"If we just all take a moment to remember the wonderful time we had with him — let’s just take a moment," he said. "I wish you well on your next journey."

Val Kilmer starred as Iceman in Top Gun

Val Kilmer starred as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun." (CBS via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun' movie scene

Tony Scott directed Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun." (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Although Kilmer appeared in the 2022 film, he still had difficulty due to damage from a tracheostomy. Kilmer required the use of a breathing tube. 

"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he told People Magazine in 2021. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

Kilmer was born and raised in Los Angeles and attended Juilliard School in New York City. He made his film debut in the 1984 comedy, "Top Secret!"

His breakthrough role, though, was playing Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 1991 rock docudrama, "The Doors."

Val Kilmer holds red dice at a card table in a casino

Kilmer filmed "Kill Me Again" in a Las Vegas casino in 1989. (Paul Harris)

Kilmer then portrayed Doc Holliday in "Tombstone" and Elvis Presley's spirit in "True Romance," before taking on the role of a caped crusader in "Batman Forever." 

Kilmer is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

