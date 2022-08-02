Unsealed Depp v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

Amber Heard's lawyers claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, and the condition may have contributed to his alleged bottle rape of his ex-wife.

Newly unsealed court papers obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March 28 motion detailing often embarrassing evidence they wanted to present at the live-streamed defamation trial in Virginia that began the following month.

"Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard," wrote Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's lead attorney.

Heard, 36, testified at trial that Depp, 59, had penetrated her with a Maker’s Mark bottle in a drug-fueled rage in Australia in 2015, where he was on location filming the 5th "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

The "Aquaman" actress cried hysterically as she told jurors Depp had dragged her across a floor of broken glass then bent her over a bar and repeatedly thrust the bottle inside her during what she described as "three-day hostage situation."

"I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone," she said in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia. "I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken."

Heard did not seek medical treatment after the alleged assault.

"Mr Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle," Bredehoft wrote in the motion, adding that he took Cialis pills for his impotence.

Depp’s lawyer called the attempt to admit records of the condition at trial "nothing more than pure harassment."

The unsealed court papers also included a deposition Heard gave alleging that Depp sexually assaulted her when he became frustrated that he could not rise to the occasion in the bedroom.

"He would not be able to get an erection and become angry with me," she testified. "I call it ‘angry sex’ that Johnny could not fully perform. He would throw me on the bed, he did this several times, and he’d force himself on me in an angry way."

Depp has vehemently denied ever physically or sexually assaulting any woman.

Judge Penney Azcarate ultimately barred evidence of Depp’s medical malady – although jurors did see a medical record in court that listed Cialis as one of the actor's medications.

Azcarate ordered a trove of court papers unsealed July 13, about six weeks after a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive.

Azcarate reduced the punitive damages sum to $350,000 — the maximum allowed under Virginia law.

The panel rejected Heard's claims that Depp had sexually and physically assaulted her on numerous occasions, finding that the "London Fields" actress had defamed him by referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed.

The seven-member jury threw Heard a small bone, giving her $2 million on a single claim in her countersuit — but the verdict was on the whole a sweeping victory for Depp.

Both sides have announced that they’re appealing. Representatives for Depp and Heard declined to comment for this story.

Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.