Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp's debut art collection sells out in hours for nearly $4m

The successful foray into art comes two months after he won his bombshell defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
johnny depp london Video

johnny depp london

fans cheer Johnny Depp in london

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp's debut art collection "Friends & Heroes" sold out within hours on a London art gallery's website Thursday earning the actor millions.

Castle Fine Art Gallery listed 780 prints featuring Pop Art-style portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.

"This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in just hours," the gallery announced on Instagram.

Depp focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person," according to the gallery. "Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him."

JOHNNY DEPP PERFOMS WITH JEFF BECK IN FINLAND AS AMBER HEARD IS SPOTTED SHOPPING FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL

An Instagram post announcing that Johnny Depp's debut art collection "Friends &amp; Heroes" sold out.

An Instagram post announcing that Johnny Depp's debut art collection "Friends &amp; Heroes" sold out. (Courtesy of Elliot Nyman/Pantheon)

Al Pacino has been a close friend since the pair starred in the 1997 crime drama "Donnie Brasco" bonding over a "shared tendency towards creative lunacy," a brochure for the collection states.

Johnny Depp poses under his artwork featuring portraits of Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Bob Dylan at the Castle Fine Art gallery in London.

Johnny Depp poses under his artwork featuring portraits of Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Bob Dylan at the Castle Fine Art gallery in London. (Courtesy of Elliot Nyman/Pantheon)

He and Keith Richards share a love of music particularly "obscure blues tracks," and he called the Rolling Stones guitarist "the coolest rock n' roll star of all time" in the brochure. Richards, in part, inspired Depp's character Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

JOHNNY DEPP IS APPEALING PART OF THE VERDICT IN HIS DEFAMATION TRIAL AGAINST EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD

The silk-screen limited-edition portraits are sold individually and as a box set. The set of four goes for $15,040 and a single portrait is listed for $3,973.

Depp earned over $3.6 million from the Thursday's sales, according to the Sunday-Times.

Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck (not pictured) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.

Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck (not pictured) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Venla Shalin/Redferns)

The actor's successful foray into art comes on the heels of a major victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A Virginia jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages on June 1 finding that Heard had defamed him when she penned a 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a domestic abuse victim. 

The panel found in favor of Heard on a single claim in her countersuit and gave her $2 million in damages.

The verdict came after a sensational six-week trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court that was broadcast internationally.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Both Depp and the "Aquaman" actress are appealing the verdict.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Trending