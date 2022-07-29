Johnny Depp's debut art collection sells out in hours for nearly $4m

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp's debut art collection "Friends & Heroes" sold out within hours on a London art gallery's website Thursday earning the actor millions.

Castle Fine Art Gallery listed 780 prints featuring Pop Art-style portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.

"This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in just hours," the gallery announced on Instagram.

Depp focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person," according to the gallery. "Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him."

JOHNNY DEPP PERFOMS WITH JEFF BECK IN FINLAND AS AMBER HEARD IS SPOTTED SHOPPING FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL

Al Pacino has been a close friend since the pair starred in the 1997 crime drama "Donnie Brasco" bonding over a "shared tendency towards creative lunacy," a brochure for the collection states.

He and Keith Richards share a love of music particularly "obscure blues tracks," and he called the Rolling Stones guitarist "the coolest rock n' roll star of all time" in the brochure. Richards, in part, inspired Depp's character Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

JOHNNY DEPP IS APPEALING PART OF THE VERDICT IN HIS DEFAMATION TRIAL AGAINST EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD

The silk-screen limited-edition portraits are sold individually and as a box set. The set of four goes for $15,040 and a single portrait is listed for $3,973.

Depp earned over $3.6 million from the Thursday's sales, according to the Sunday-Times.

The actor's successful foray into art comes on the heels of a major victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A Virginia jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages on June 1 finding that Heard had defamed him when she penned a 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a domestic abuse victim.

The panel found in favor of Heard on a single claim in her countersuit and gave her $2 million in damages.

The verdict came after a sensational six-week trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court that was broadcast internationally.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Both Depp and the "Aquaman" actress are appealing the verdict.