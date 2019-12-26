'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox reveals she worked as a dominatrix in high school

Julia Fox had a completely different line of work before her breakout performance in “Uncut Gems.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Fox revealed that she worked as a dominatrix in high school before entering the world of acting.

When asked what her first job was, Fox noted she worked at a shoe store before hitting the sex industry.

“I worked at a shoe store on 86th Street called Orva, in the hosiery department because nobody went there,” she said. “That's where they put me because I was too incapable of doing anything. Then I worked in an ice cream shop and a pastry shop. Then I got into the sex industry, doing S&M stuff.”

“I heard about another girl who was doing it and that there was no sex or nudity. It was role-playing,” she revealed.

THR also noted that Fox staged an art show with paintings that used her own blood and directed a short film on sex trafficking in Nevada prior to her acting career.

Fox also opened up about her role in “Uncut Gems” and what it was like to work with Adam Sandler.

On her favorite moment to film in the movie, she noted that it was the “fight outside the club.”

“It was just me and [Sandler] on the street, and people were stopping, like, is this real or are these people acting? It was like any old New York night with a couple fighting outside a club,” she said.

“[Sandler] was just always building my confidence. I don't think he'd ever worked with a non-actress,” Fox continued