Sean 'Diddy' Combs slapped with new $15 million sexual assault lawsuit amid mounting legal woes

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new $15 million sexual assault lawsuit as his legal woes continue to grow.

LaTroya Grayson claimed Diddy sexually assaulted her when she was 23 years old, according to a civil complaint filed Friday and obtained by Fox News Digital. The woman, who resides in Oklahoma, alleged she won an invitation to a party hosted by the rap mogul in 2006.

Grayson attended a "black party" on Oct. 16, 2006, and then woke up at the hospital the next morning, the court document stated. "When [Grayson] returned to her hotel, she called a friend and explained she was not sure what happened to her, but [she] believed she was drugged, assaulted, robbed with no memory of how she arrived at the hospital as her last memory was being at Diddy's Black Party."

"Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction." — Representative for Sean "Diddy" Combs

The woman had no recollection of anything that happened after she consumed two "premade drinks" at the party.

She claimed when she woke up at the hospital "her shirt was ripped, her underwear was missing, she was not wearing any shoes and the money she had traveled with was stolen."

After returning to Oklahoma, Grayson allegedly received a phone call from an anonymous woman who "threatened [Grayson] telling her that any attempts to pursue anything about [her] assault would be futile because Defendant Combs was a ‘celebrity’ and that [Grayson] would 'just be wasting her time.'"

In the filing, Grayson included hotel receipts along with copies of flight information regarding her travel from Oklahoma to New York City.

A representative for Combs claimed Grayson's allegations are "pure fiction" and never happened.

"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking," the statement provided to Fox News Digital read. "Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these."

Diddy faces a handful of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, including one in which he and "Celebrity A" were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit against Combs on Dec. 8. The amended complaint named the rap mogul as "Celebrity A."

In the new version of the lawsuit, the 13-year-old became disoriented and found a bedroom to rest in after allegedly consuming one drink. Jay-Z, Diddy and female "Celebrity B" seemingly followed the girl into the room. She "immediately recognized all three celebrities," according to the court document.

Jay-Z allegedly raped the girl, followed by Diddy's alleged rape of the plaintiff, all while "celebrity B" watched, the lawsuit stated.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper vehemently denied the allegations in a statement shared on Roc Nation's social media.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case," he wrote, in part.

Combs has also denied the allegations against him.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer remains behind bars at MC Brooklyn as he awaits his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

