Tyler Perry sending relief to Dorian-devastated islands using his own seaplane in Nassau: report

Tyler Perry is letting those in the Bahamas know that he hasn’t forgotten about all they've had to endure thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

The television and movie mogul is using a personal asset -- a seaplane -- to transport relief supplies to the Abaco Islands, a portion of the tropical region hit particularly hard by the potent monster of a storm this week, TMZ reported Friday.

Perry’s plane, which is based in Nassau, had already made two trips on Thursday and the “Madea Goes to Jail” writer, actor and producer-director hopes to send several more supply shipments – water, juice, diapers, sleeping bags, not to mention an array of personal hygiene products and other essentials.

On Wednesday, Perry sent a heartfelt message to those in the Bahamas, where he owns a 25-acre island named White Bay Cay as well as a seven-acre island – both of which he bought in 2009, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better,” Perry said in a caption accompanying a tranquil Instagram sunset photo. “You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine agin [sic]. #HurricaneDorian”

In addition to providing Abaco residents with much-needed assistance, the gossip outlet reported, Perry’s seaplane has brought back seven passengers who were in need of medical attention. The passenger list included a number of small children as well as a pregnant woman.

