Tyler Perry complains about pricey bottled water: 'What the hell this water do, cure cancer?'

An Instagram post Tyler Perry made a few days ago is getting quite the reaction. Thousands of people are cracking up about his comments regarding the price tag of bottled water at a Minnesota hotel.

The actor, filmmaker, and comedian said he is on his Madea's Farewell Tour and got “mad as hell” when he saw the Minneapolis hotel was charging $9 for a Fiji bottled water.

TYLER PERRY REVEALS HE GOT COLIN POWELL'S APPROVAL TO PLAY HIM IN 'VICE'

The tour marks the end of the near twenty-year run of Mabel “Madea” Simmons, one of his most beloved characters, a loudmouthed, senior citizen.

“They can’t be serious right?! NINE DOLLARS!! NINE DOLLARS!!! What the hell this water do, cure cancer? Make hair grow? Did Jesus bottle it when he met that woman at the well?” Perry wrote in the Instagram post. “Y’all got to be kidding me. I will swallow spit and die of dehydration before I pay 9 dollars for a bottle of water!!”

He ended the post with the acronym "GTHOH (Get The Hell Out of Here)."

HOURS-LONG OUTAGE HOBBLES FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM GLOBALLY

As of Sunday afternoon, the post has been liked nearly 150,000 times and has generated about 15,000 comments, many with the laughing emoji.

Someone commented, “Glad to know that being a millionaire hasn't compromised your morals.”

“Lol you right.. I don’t care how much money a person got.. if you know that water is approximately $1.39 at the gas station you are crazy to pay 9.00 @tylerperryI feel you 100%,” another person wrote in response to the post.

TYLER PERRY STEPS UP TO HELP CHILDREN OF SLAIN SINGLE MOM

“MAN! IT AINT LIKE YOU AINT GOT IT! BUY THE WATER MAN,” emeystrands commented.

Other celebrities even responded to the post.

"I have come many a nights after my stand up shows and drank the $9," Loni Love, one of the hosts on “The Real” talk show, wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Know that's RIGHT," said singer, songwriter, and Broadway actress Stephanie Mills.