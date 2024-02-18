Gordon Ramsay meets TikTok fan with terminal cancer after video goes viral

Although celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has developed a reputation for being curt and often surly with contestants on his television shows, the restaurateur is showing his soft side with a touching gesture to one of his fans.

In January, a woman named Maddy suffering from stage 4 cancer went viral on TikTok after she posted a video detailing her bucket list of things she wished to accomplish. One of the items was meeting Ramsay, a wish the restaurateur fulfilled on Friday.

Ramsay responded with his own video, which has already amassed nearly half a million likes. "First of all, thank you for that video," Ramsay began. "And, of course, I’d love to see you and meet in person."

"Not just any ‘Hello, Goodbye,'" Ramsay continued. "First of all, I'd like to fly you down to Miami," he said, as the screen flashed to video of the two meeting and embracing.

"Have dinner with you and your friends in Hell's Kitchen. And then the following night, Friday night, be our special guest at the opening of our new restaurant, Lucky Cat, in South Beach." The restaurant has two previously established locations in England.

In the video, the "MasterChef" star can be seen twirling Maddy in the kitchen and posing for pictures.

"THE MOST SPECIAL NIGHT OF MY LIFE. SO BEAUTIFUL. SO AMAZING. SO MUCH LOVE FOR ALL OF THE GORDON FAMILY," Maddy commented on his video. In a separate post to her own account, Maddy wrote that the experience was "the biggest honor" and the "coolest night" of her life.

According to her social media, Maddy was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The opening was a success, with Ramsay taking to Instagram to share a video from the occasion. "What a night Miami !! @luckycatbygordonramsay has landed in the 305 !! A great evening with a fantastic team – thank you to all who came to celebrate !"

According to People magazine, the event was also attended by Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Cuba Gooding Jr.