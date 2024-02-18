Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Gordon Ramsay meets TikTok fan with terminal cancer after video goes viral

'MasterChef' star makes a dying fan's wish come true

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
FOX's Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" finale preview Video

FOX's Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" finale preview

We are on set with Chef Gordon Ramsay as he filmed this season’s finale and bring you a look behind-the-scenes & a preview of what’s in store on the season finale Monday on FOX

Although celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has developed a reputation for being curt and often surly with contestants on his television shows, the restaurateur is showing his soft side with a touching gesture to one of his fans. 

In January, a woman named Maddy suffering from stage 4 cancer went viral on TikTok after she posted a video detailing her bucket list of things she wished to accomplish. One of the items was meeting Ramsay, a wish the restaurateur fulfilled on Friday.

Ramsay responded with his own video, which has already amassed nearly half a million likes. "First of all, thank you for that video," Ramsay began. "And, of course, I’d love to see you and meet in person."

Gordon Ramsay in a white t-shirt and black jacket soft smiles/smirks on the carpet

Gordon Ramsay invited Maddy, a fan battling stage 4 cancer, to be his special guest at his restaurant opening in Florida. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"Not just any ‘Hello, Goodbye,'" Ramsay continued. "First of all, I'd like to fly you down to Miami," he said, as the screen flashed to video of the two meeting and embracing. 

"Have dinner with you and your friends in Hell's Kitchen. And then the following night, Friday night, be our special guest at the opening of our new restaurant, Lucky Cat, in South Beach." The restaurant has two previously established locations in England. 

In the video, the "MasterChef" star can be seen twirling Maddy in the kitchen and posing for pictures. 

"THE MOST SPECIAL NIGHT OF MY LIFE. SO BEAUTIFUL. SO AMAZING. SO MUCH LOVE FOR ALL OF THE GORDON FAMILY," Maddy commented on his video. In a separate post to her own account, Maddy wrote that the experience was "the biggest honor" and the "coolest night" of her life.

Gordon Ramsay in a blue suit twirls Maddy in a black dress

Gordon Ramsay twirls his guest Maddy at the opening of his restaurant Lucky Cat in Miami. (Gordon Ramsay TikTok)

According to her social media, Maddy was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Gordon Ramsay in a blue shirt leans over a stove on "MasterChef"

Gordon Ramsay looks intense on the set of "MasterChef." (FOX via Getty Images)

The opening was a success, with Ramsay taking to Instagram to share a video from the occasion. "What a night Miami !! @luckycatbygordonramsay has landed in the 305 !! A great evening with a fantastic team – thank you to all who came to celebrate !"

According to People magazine, the event was also attended by Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Cuba Gooding Jr.

