Trisha Yearwood gives COVID-19 recovery update, says she still cannot taste or smell

Trisha Yearwood is opening up about lingering symptoms she still has after testing positive for the coronavirus in February.

A rep for Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks, 59, confirmed the pair got tested in February. While Brooks tested negative, Yearwood, 56, tested positive.

Yearwood appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday, where the country singer revealed that she still has not regained her ability to taste or smell.

"I have some beef officially. You are losing weight in COVID, I gained weight, I found it. What are you doing?" host Kelly Clarkson, 39, joked (via People).

"Spanx and also I lost my taste and smell so food is kind of different right now," Yearwood laughed.

Yearwood added that she first realized she couldn't taste or smell when Brooks brought her coffee five days after contracting the virus.

"I love you, but did you put coffee in here?" she recalled questioning Brooks at the time.

"It was just like that," she said. She added that it's been "about eight weeks" since.

"Now it's all about texture. I can tell if something's spicy, that's about it," Yearwood said. "I love to cook so now when I cook I just ask Garth, tell me if it needs more salt and pepper. It's the weirdest thing."

According to a release provided by Brooks' rep in February, the pair were already quarantining "at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a member of their team."

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," said Brooks. "Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for."

The delay in testing -- which came about a week after they were exposed -- was due to the "severe winter weather in Tennessee."

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," the star shared, adding that he would not be participating in his Inside Studio G series on Facebook for a time.

"And anyone who knows [Yearwood] knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together," Brooks said.

"She’s tough. She’s stronger than me," Garth assured fans, welcoming prayers and positive thoughts.

