Travis Barker's ex slams Kardashian family, calls out drummer for 'womanizing'

Travis Barker's ex-wife did not hold back while talking about the Blink 182 drummer's new family.

Shanna Moakler, 48, was married to Barker for four years before splitting in 2008. The former couple also shares two children, Landon and Alabama.

In 2022, Barker married Kourtney Kardashian and the couple welcomed a baby boy this past November.

Moakler doesn't seem keen on Barker's new family.

"I'm tired of people s----ing on me," she said during a teaser clip of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "I don't have to like that f---ing family."

"There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f---ing show and don’t give a f--- what Kim Kardashian is doing with her a--."

Moakler, who starred in the reality TV show "Meet the Barkers" while married to Travis, alleged Barker had a "drinking problem" and struggled with "addiction." The TV personality also slammed her former husband for "womanizing," claiming she found emails from Barker to other women on his computer once.

"I looked in his email and I saw all the emails from all the women," Moakler alleged.

The former Miss USA pageant queen explained the emails "didn't bother her" as much as finding out Barker had allegedly sent comments to TMZ calling Moakler a "s----y mother" and a "terrible person."

"I even read some of them and I couldn't f---ing believe he was the one behind some of those comments," she said.

A representative for Barker did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

In 2021, daughter Alabama revealed that she had cut off her family in a post shared on TikTok. A user claimed the drummer's daughter was "taking sides" in the apparent feud that was emerging between Barker and Moakler.

However, Alabama claimed: "Actually if you weren't such a dumb a-- you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is."

"My mom has never completely been in my life," she later posted on her Instagram story. "Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Moakler slammed the accusation as false.

"The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being," she told People magazine.

"I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt," Moakler added. "Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."

