Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shares photo with dad, thanks fans for prayers amid health scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama thanked fans for their prayers during her dad's recent health scare.

Alabama shared a photo of her hand next to Barker's on her Instagram story Wednesday.

"Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love," she wrote before adding, "I appreciate u & love all of you."

Earlier Wednesday, Alabama had posted and then deleted a separate post asking for prayers for her father.

TRAVIS BARKER HOSPITALIZED FOR PANCREATITIS: REPORT

Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

He tweeted "God save me" before photos surfaced of him on a stretcher near an ambulance.

Multiple sources told TMZ on Wednesday that the rocker’s hospitalization was a result of pancreatitis. The outlet noted that doctors suspect it was triggered by a colonoscopy. It is unknown when the 46-year-old had his colonoscopy exactly, but it was "recent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The condition, an inflammation of the pancreas, includes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fever, low blood pressure, rapid heart rate and intense stomach pain, among others.

"Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen, and it really concerned him and Kourtney," a source told "Entertainment Tonight."

"They called 911, and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.