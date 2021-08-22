Trailers drop for FX's 'Impeachment' series about Clinton-Lewinsky affair

A new trailer dropped Friday for the soon-to-premiere "Impeachment: American Crime Story" series on FX.

The one-minute, 46-second clip opens with Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) telling Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) she is a "knockout" and must be dating someone "important" in Washington, D.C.

Lewinsky smiles, blushing.

"Um...," she says.

Tripp then hits "record" on the infamous tapes after revealing she has found herself in "possession of some very sensitive information" – but is advised she may need more evidence.

Quick shots of the unfolding scandal crescendo until Lewinsky answers a ringing phone, greeting then-President Clinton (Clive Owen) with "Hi, handsome."

A previous trailer released a week ago showed a White House staffer advising the new interns to "please be professional" and Tripp shocked as she watches the president on TV testify that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman."

The show is the third iteration of FX’s "American Crime Story" series, following "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

The limited series covering the scandal and ensuing impeachment that rocked Clinton’s presidency premieres Sept. 7.

Clinton was impeached in 1998 on perjury charges and acquitted in 1999.

The series is reportedly based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

Lewinsky was also a producer on the show. Feldstein told Entertainment Weekly the anti-bullying activist was consulted on "every word" and "every script page."