Tori Spelling reveals she’s been hospitalized for 4 days, says she’s ‘so proud of my strong, brave’ kids

Tori Spelling has been hospitalized for the past four days, as revealed on her social media Sunday.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum shared a photo of her forearm with an IV in her hand and a hospital bracelet on her rest, writing, "4th day here and I’m missing my kids so much…"

Spelling did not specify what she was in the hospital for or when she expected to be released, but the hospital bracelet on her arm confirmed she'd been admitted since Thursday.

She continued to praise her five children for being "brave" during her stay.

"Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way," Spelling wrote.

Representatives for Spelling did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Spelling’s situation.

The year so far has had some upheaval for the actress.

Earlier this month, she shared photos on her social media of her family living in an RV together.

"as long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," Spelling wrote in her Instagram caption.

Spelling did not specify why she was living in the RV with her children, Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, who she shares with potential soon to be ex-husband Dean McDermott.

In June, McDermott announced that he and Spelling were on the verge of divorce in a now deleted Instagram post. Spelling has not yet publicly spoken about the separation.

Health issues have also been plaguing the family.

In May, the 50-year-old claimed the home she was renting had a severe "mold infection" that had been making her and her children sick for the past few years.

She went on to ask her followers for advice on contacting a mold lawyer and said she would be vacating the home soon.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.