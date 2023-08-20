Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tori Spelling reveals she’s been hospitalized for 4 days, says she’s ‘so proud of my strong, brave’ kids

The “Beverly Hills 90210" alum is being treated for an undisclosed condition

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’ Video

Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’

Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’

Tori Spelling has been hospitalized for the past four days, as revealed on her social media Sunday.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum shared a photo of her forearm with an IV in her hand and a hospital bracelet on her rest, writing, "4th day here and I’m missing my kids so much…"

Spelling did not specify what she was in the hospital for or when she expected to be released, but the hospital bracelet on her arm confirmed she'd been admitted since Thursday. 

She continued to praise her five children for being "brave" during her stay.

"Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way," Spelling wrote.

Tori Spelling hospital photo

Tori Spelling shared a photo of her hospital bracelet and IV on social media, revealing she'd been hospitalized for the past four days. (Tori Spelling/Instagram)

TORI SPELLING SAYS SHE AND HER FAMILY NEED BRAIN SCANS BECAUSE OF MOLD POISONING

Representatives for Spelling did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Spelling’s situation.

The year so far has had some upheaval for the actress. 

Tori Spelling wears sheer black dress at Hollywood event

Tori Spelling was on the "4th day" of a hospital stay and missing her kids in an Instagram post shared Sunday. (Andrew J Cunningham)

Earlier this month, she shared photos on her social media of her family living in an RV together.

"as long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," Spelling wrote in her Instagram caption. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE

MANDY MOORE, LEA MICHELE AND TORI SPELLING'S FAMILY HEALTH SCARES SERVE AS WARNING TO PARENTS

Spelling did not specify why she was living in the RV with her children, Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, who she shares with potential soon to be ex-husband Dean McDermott. 

In June, McDermott announced that he and Spelling were on the verge of divorce in a now deleted Instagram post. Spelling has not yet publicly spoken about the separation.

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share Stella Spelling, Beau Spelling, Finn Spelling, and  Hattie Spelling. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Health issues have also been plaguing the family.

In May, the 50-year-old claimed the home she was renting had a severe "mold infection" that had been making her and her children sick for the past few years.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went on to ask her followers for advice on contacting a mold lawyer and said she would be vacating the home soon.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Trending