Tori Spelling dodges question about split from Dean McDermott

McDermott has called speculation about his marriage with Spelling 'weird'

Tori Spelling sidestepped a question about her rumored split from Dean McDermott while on "The Wendy Williams Show" with a guest host, friend Whitney Cummings. 

"What? You know I’m not going to answer that," Spelling, 48, told comedian Cummings, 39, when she asked what was going on between the pair. 

"Fair enough, fair enough," the stand-up replied. "We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you." 

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Launch Party in September 2019 in Los Angeles. Recently, Spelling dodged a question about McDermott during an interview on "The Wendy Williams Show."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Launch Party in September 2019 in Los Angeles. Recently, Spelling dodged a question about McDermott during an interview on "The Wendy Williams Show." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise! )

"Awesome, so what are you going to ask me next?" Spelling responded, sparking a hearty laugh from the "Can I Touch It?" comic. 

Spelling — who did not wear her wedding band during the segment — appeared to be quite upbeat during her visit to the studio, as staffers "couldn’t tell" there was trouble at home for the actress, insiders tell PageSix. 

"She was in a good mood and happy to be there for Whitney. They’re great friends. She hates flying and flew there to be with Whitney," the source added. 

Despite appearing to be in a great spirits while on-set, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress reportedly feels "trapped" within her marriage to McDermott, 54, with whom she shares children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.  

 Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend as WE tv celebrates the return of "Love After Lockup" with the panel "Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present &amp; Future" at The Paley Center for Media in December 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. 

 Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend as WE tv celebrates the return of "Love After Lockup" with the panel "Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present &amp; Future" at The Paley Center for Media in December 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

The family was photographed last week during a trip to Disneyland, where Spelling and McDermott were snapped together for the first time in months. 

Just days prior, Spelling was captured in a heated moment outside an attorney’s office with a notepad that contained the words "custody," "support" and "assets." 

As for McDermott, the Toronto-bred actor is unsure why the masses even care about his marital status, calling the speculation "weird." 

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios in August 2019 in Los Angeles. 

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios in August 2019 in Los Angeles.  (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

"It’s just weird that people need to know," the former "Chopped Canada" host said during a September episode of the "Feminine Warrior" podcast. "‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?" 

Cummings will continue to host "The Wendy Williams Show" through the week. Williams is not expected to return to her purple chair until November as she battles health woes. 

This article first appeared in the New York Post 

