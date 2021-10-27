Tori Spelling dodges question about split from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling sidestepped a question about her rumored split from Dean McDermott while on "The Wendy Williams Show" with a guest host, friend Whitney Cummings.

"What? You know I’m not going to answer that," Spelling, 48, told comedian Cummings, 39, when she asked what was going on between the pair.

"Fair enough, fair enough," the stand-up replied. "We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you."

"Awesome, so what are you going to ask me next?" Spelling responded, sparking a hearty laugh from the "Can I Touch It?" comic.

Spelling — who did not wear her wedding band during the segment — appeared to be quite upbeat during her visit to the studio, as staffers "couldn’t tell" there was trouble at home for the actress, insiders tell PageSix.

"She was in a good mood and happy to be there for Whitney. They’re great friends. She hates flying and flew there to be with Whitney," the source added.

Despite appearing to be in a great spirits while on-set, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress reportedly feels "trapped" within her marriage to McDermott, 54, with whom she shares children Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

The family was photographed last week during a trip to Disneyland, where Spelling and McDermott were snapped together for the first time in months.

Just days prior, Spelling was captured in a heated moment outside an attorney’s office with a notepad that contained the words "custody," "support" and "assets."

As for McDermott, the Toronto-bred actor is unsure why the masses even care about his marital status, calling the speculation "weird."

"It’s just weird that people need to know," the former "Chopped Canada" host said during a September episode of the "Feminine Warrior" podcast . "‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

Cummings will continue to host "The Wendy Williams Show" through the week. Williams is not expected to return to her purple chair until November as she battles health woes.

