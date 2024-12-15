Tori Spelling claims she was ‘shot with a BB gun’ during Christmas event at 19

Tori Spelling is sharing a not-so-fond holiday memory.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star shared a throwback photo with her co-star and friend Brian Austin Green from the annual Hollywood Christmas parade in Los Angeles.

"I had grown up watching this event on tv and I was beyond excited that Donna + David had been asked to ride on an antique car thru the parade. It was 1992 and ‘90210’ was at its prime," she wrote in the caption, noting she was 19 at the time.

She continued, "It was a great ride till I got shot with a BB gun…"

Spelling acknowledged it’s not what anyone would expect from the event, but explained her recollection.

"I remember waving to the crowds as our car moved thru the parade and suddenly feeling a hot sharp pain on my leg."

She said she then told Green "‘omg I’ve been shot!’" and he "replied in our usual banter ‘You’re being dramatic.’ Fair, he knew me well."

The actress joked, "I had a flare for drama. After all it’s a teen’s right. So, I shrugged it off as my overactive imagination and went back to waving."

However, Spelling turned out to be right.

"All teen angst aside, after the parade I did check my jeans and sure enough there was a burn hole on my upper Levi thigh," the 51-year-old said in her post. "I was ok the 501’s were not."

The experience left Spelling anxious, admitting, "it took me decades to be able to ride in another parade."

"But, I still love the tradition of watching it annually on tv with my kids. And, the whole experience added to my Christmas sTORIes," she added.

Representatives for Spelling and Green did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Spelling and Green co-starred on "Beverly Hills 90210" as Donna Martin and David Silver for 10 seasons. Not only were their characters love interests on the show, the two actors also dated off camera for some time.

In August, they discussed their friendship on Green’s "Oldish" podcast, including a falling out that lasted 18 years.

The two have since reconnected and are closer than ever, with Spelling explaining during an April 2024 episode of her podcast "misSpelling," that she and Green have a "brother and sister" relationship and have such a close connection that she can "tell him everything."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.