Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Tori Spelling claims she was ‘shot with a BB gun’ during Christmas event at 19

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star recalled the incident happened during the 1992 Hollywood Christmas Parade

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Tori Spelling calls late co-star Shannen Doherty ‘a big inspiration’ Video

'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Tori Spelling calls late co-star Shannen Doherty ‘a big inspiration’

Tori Spelling tells Fox News Digital after her "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, that she’s still proud of herself and her "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty inspired her to be on the show.

Tori Spelling is sharing a not-so-fond holiday memory.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star shared a throwback photo with her co-star and friend Brian Austin Green from the annual Hollywood Christmas parade in Los Angeles.

"I had grown up watching this event on tv and I was beyond excited that Donna + David had been asked to ride on an antique car thru the parade. It was 1992 and ‘90210’ was at its prime," she wrote in the caption, noting she was 19 at the time.

She continued, "It was a great ride till I got shot with a BB gun…"

side by side photos of Tori Spelling in 2024 and Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green in 1992

Tori Spelling says she was shot with a BB gun while riding in a car during the 1992 Hollywood Christmas parade with co-star Brian Austin Green. (2023 Penske Media; Ron Davis)

TORI SPELLING CLAIMS CHARLIE SHEEN ONCE HANDED HER A 'HOT CRACK PIPE' WHEN SHE WALKED INTO HIS CONDO

Spelling acknowledged it’s not what anyone would expect from the event, but explained her recollection.

"I remember waving to the crowds as our car moved thru the parade and suddenly feeling a hot sharp pain on my leg."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

She said she then told Green "‘omg I’ve been shot!’" and he "replied in our usual banter ‘You’re being dramatic.’ Fair, he knew me well."

The actress joked, "I had a flare for drama. After all it’s a teen’s right. So, I shrugged it off as my overactive imagination and went back to waving."

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling posing together in the 1990s

Spelling joked that Green thought she was being dramatic after she told him she thought she had been shot. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, Spelling turned out to be right.

"All teen angst aside, after the parade I did check my jeans and sure enough there was a burn hole on my upper Levi thigh," the 51-year-old said in her post. "I was ok the 501’s were not."

"It was a great ride till I got shot with a BB gun…"

— Tori Spelling

The experience left Spelling anxious, admitting, "it took me decades to be able to ride in another parade."

"But, I still love the tradition of watching it annually on tv with my kids. And, the whole experience added to my Christmas sTORIes," she added.

The cast of "Beverly Hills 90210" in a photo for the show (Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Luke Perry)

Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley,  Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris and Luke Perry pose in a cast photo of "Beverly Hills 90210" in 1991. (Mark Sennet/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Representatives for Spelling and Green did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Spelling and Green co-starred on "Beverly Hills 90210" as Donna Martin and David Silver for 10 seasons. Not only were their characters love interests on the show, the two actors also dated off camera for some time.

In August, they discussed their friendship on Green’s "Oldish" podcast, including a falling out that lasted 18 years.

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green filming the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunion.

Spelling and Green have since reconnected and are very close friends. (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two have since reconnected and are closer than ever, with Spelling explaining during an April 2024 episode of her podcast "misSpelling," that she and Green have a "brother and sister" relationship and have such a close connection that she can "tell him everything."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.

Trending