'Top Gun: Maverick' star Jay Ellis reveals what he learned from Tom Cruise, dishes on potential sequel

"Top Gun: Maverick" actor Jay Ellis is rooting for a potential sequel to the Hollywood movie starring Tom Cruise.

During The American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) annual gala in Los Angeles, Ellis exclusively told Fox News Digital that he would "absolutely be there" if the directors at "Top Gun: Maverick" decide to continue with another film.

"My whole cast, we would all be there in a heartbeat. We would be grateful to be there," Ellis remarked Thursday during the amfAR event.

He added that Cruise frequently reminded the cast how "special" it was to create "Top Gun: Maverick," and he opened up about working with the star.

"Tom reminded us daily and really protected us … created this bubble for us to go and succeed," Ellis noted.

Since the film’s initial theatrical release in late May, "Top Gun: Maverick" has grossed more than $601.91 million domestically, becoming Paramount Picture’s highest-grossing domestic film in its first run.

"It's been an absolutely amazing ride.… We're grateful for every single person who spent every dime to go see this movie … it's a testament to the power of film, bringing people together," Ellis concluded.

In addition to starring in "Top Gun: Maverick," he recently hosted the amfAR event, which helps raise money for HIV/AIDS research programs. This year's gala raised over $1.3 million, and last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million.

The star-studded evening was dedicated to the foundation’s mission of finding a cure for HIV/AIDS.

The celebrities who serve as amfAR event chairs include Heidi Klum, Scarlett Johansson, Tyler Perry and more.

Tinashe, Aloe Blacc and Madison Beer held musical performances during the exclusive event.

The amfAR Gala honored Paramount Pictures and singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland at the Pacific Design Center.

The former Destiny’s Child star opened up to Fox News Digital about what receiving the Award of Courage meant to her.

"I have ‘Courage’ tattooed on me, just to always remind myself to be so. I think that we all have to be when we're living our everyday lives, and we're inspiring others … encouraging them to have courage," Rowland expressed on the red carpet.

The television producer and activist continued to say she was "honored" to accept the award and thanked the women in her life who helped her become the person she is today.

"I hold courage in high regard, for sure, and I would definitely say I got it from all the women that I know … all the women that I know have planted so many seeds in my life.… I've watched them move out of courage and make great decisions … be great women … great mothers, leaders of companies."