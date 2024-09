Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan had a major scare when their dogs were attacked by a brazen coyote.

Furlan, 38, shared a harrowing video of her screaming and chasing after the coyote that snatched their dog, Neena, from their backyard.

In the video footage, a coyote is seen running after their dog, who stood near their pool. The creature quickly ran away with their pet in its mouth. Lee and Furlan’s other dog escaped in the other direction.

The actress and comedian was spotted frantically running toward the wall and was able to grab the dachshund from the coyote’s mouth.

After Furlan screamed, "A coyote grabbed Neena," her rocker husband Lee was seen distressed about the situation and yelled, "F---."

"Oh my God, we can’t leave the dogs out," she said in the video footage.

Before the chilling video, Furlan posted a trigger warning that read, "I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight."

"Please be very careful with your dogs. I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued to provide updates on her dog and penned in the caption, "Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her."

"If it was teenie she would’ve been gone. This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight," Furlan concluded.

Lee’s wife additionally shared in her Instagram Story a video of the dog eating some treats.

"Thank you for all the love. We are OK. Thank God," she wrote with a white heart and praying hands emojis.

Lee and Furlan became engaged in 2018 and married on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Furlan is the drummer’s fourth wife. Lee was formerly married to Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan.