Tommy Lee says he was drinking ‘2 gallons’ of vodka per day last year: report

Tommy Lee claims he was drinking two gallons of vodka per day last year.

The revered Motley Crue drummer shared this detail during a video call with Yahoo Entertainment on Friday.

TOMMY LEE'S INTERVIEW ENDS ABRUPTLY WHEN HOST ASKS WHICH OF HIS EX-LOVERS WAS 'BEST'

“I didn’t notice it until towards the end of it, when I was like, ‘Oh dude, I’ve got to stop,'” he told the news outlet. “Like, I was drinking just out of boredom.”

“I would just wake up and be just building — just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade. I was drinking two gallons — not pints, not quarts, but gallons, the big-handles — a day,” Lee continued.

The “lethal dose” of alcohol for a 132-pound adult is around one liter in spirits, according to Alcohol.org.nz. Two gallons is equivalent to a little more than 7.5 liters.

TOMMY LEE OPENS UP ABOUT WHY HE DOESN’T GIVE HIS SONS RELATIONSHIP ADVICE: ‘LESSONS ARE SELF-LEARNED’

Lee’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Alcohol poisoning can be impacted by a person’s size, weight, health tolerance level and rate of consumption in a designated time period, according to nonprofit medical center Mayo Clinic.

Lee, 58, did acknowledge it was miraculous to have survived his heavy drinking period without adverse health issues in his interview with Yahoo.

PAMELA ANDERSON'S SON BRANDON THOMAS LEE SAYS HE'S 'INCREDIBLY HAPPY' ABOUT WEDDING NEWS

“You know going to get a full checkup with the doctor and stuff, he's like, ‘Dude, I don't know what the deal is with you, but your liver is fine. You're super healthy. Like, what are you made of,” Lee told Yahoo. “For most people they'd probably have, you know, destroyed a bunch of stuff, but anyway that's not important. What's important is I just realized like, ‘Whoa, dude this is – this is, you're drinking enough to like you could probably die.”

“It wasn't even phasing me,” he added. “That's kind of crazy I just became sort of immune to it and realized, ‘Whoa, this is a lot. Like this isn't good.’ So, it was time for me to pump the brakes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee will be officially one-year sober in two weeks, he shared.