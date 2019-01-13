Actor Tom Sizemore arrested for drug possession

Tom Sizemore, the "Twin Peaks" actor whose long history of drug troubles were on display in the 2010 season of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," was arrested in Burbank last week on misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Burbank Police Department records indicate the actor’s car was pulled over for failure to display current registration, and that Sizemore consented to a vehicle search. “Various illegal narcotics” were discovered, according to the arrest log.

Bail of $1,000 was set for both Sizemore and a male passenger, both arrested near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Evergreen Street. Both were later released.

Sizemore, whose credits include "Saving Private Ryan" and "Pearl Harbor," has not commented on the arrest.