Tom Hardy snuck into a jiu-jitsu tournament and beat everyone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critically acclaimed actor Tom Hardy shocked the internet after he snuck into a martial arts competition and beat all of his opponents over the weekend.

The 45-year-old entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship using his less-known first name, Edward, according to The Guardian. The competition was hosted by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes, approximately 90 minutes north of London.

Hardy surprised attendees with his entrance and won the competition by defeating all his opponents. A spokesperson for the tournament praised the "Dark Knight Rises" actor, calling him a "really nice guy."

Pictures of Hardy's weekend performance went viral on social media, showing him dressed in a blue gi with a patchy gray beard.

‘MAD MAX’ STARS CHARLIZE THERON, TOM HARDY HAD HEATED EXCHANGE DURING ‘FURY ROAD’ FILMING: ‘HOW DISRESPECTFUL’

Last month Hardy competed and also won the REORG Open Jujitsu Championship, which helped to raise charity funds for veterans and emergency service workers.

"Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him," the tournament's spokesperson told the Guardian. "It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event."

Danny Appleby, who competed and lost against Hardy, had nothing but praise for the celebrity, calling him a tough competitor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was shell-shocked," Appleby told news media. "[Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’"

"I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had — he certainly lived up to his Bane character. That’s for sure," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP