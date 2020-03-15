Tom Hanks channels Mr. Rogers during coronavirus quarantine

Tom Hanks may not be feeling himself while quarantined, but he may be feeling like Mr. Rogers!

The 63-year-old actor has shared a new photo to Instagram during his quarantine following a coronavirus diagnosis.

The photo showed Hanks' snack: toast with Vegemite and a glass of water -- with a plush kangaroo to keep him company.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” the photo's caption read.

Hanks, who played Fred Rogers in a recent film, presumably was referencing the iconic television personality, who said his mother would tell him to “look for the helpers” during crises.

“You will always find people who are helping,” Rogers said. “To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.”

Hanks announced last week that he and his wife, actress-singer Rita Wilson, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Australia. The two have remained in quarantine since then.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks tweeted.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks has since shared an update on his health, sharing a photo of himself and Wilson, 63, smiling, noting that they're taking things “one-day-at-a-time.”