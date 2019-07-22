Tom Hanks sings as Fred Rogers in first trailer for biopic 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Tom Hanks portrays treasured children’s TV host Fred Rogers in the first trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and serenades viewers with the iconic song, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”

The trailer shows the 63-year-old actor donning Rogers’ famous red cardigan and khaki slacks as he sings and imparts his philosophy of kindness on his audience — including one jaded journalist with the task of writing a profile of the TV icon.

“You love broken people like me,” journalist Lloyd Vogel, played by Matthew Rhys, tells Rogers in the clip.

“Sometimes we have to ask for help,” Rogers responds. “And that’s OK.”

The film is inspired by the real-life relationship between Rogers and Tom Junod, a cynical journalist who embarks on a life-changing experience while writing Rogers' profile for Esquire in 1998.

Director Marielle Heller told Entertainment Weekly that she worked with Hanks to restrain his natural “boisterous” charms and “become less Tom Hanks” to accurately portray Rogers’ tranquil demeanor.

"[Hanks] has got a loud voice; he walks into a room and you know that he's there! He shakes everyone's hand, he's really funny, there's never an awkward moment when you're around Tom Hanks," Heller told the outlet. "Fred allowed for awkward moments. Fred sat in silence and stillness in a way I don't think Tom naturally does.”

Fred Rogers hosted the children’s show “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” from 1968 to 2001. He died in 2003.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is set for release on Nov. 22.