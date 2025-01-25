Tom Green never felt his 'authentic self' in Hollywood, shares why he prefers a much simpler life in Canada

Tom Green has never been a fan of the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the comedian and actor, 53, opened up about his decision to move back home to his native country of Canada and explained why he enjoys the simpler things in life.

"I’m not really a Hollywood guy," Green, who left Los Angeles in 2021, said. "I started to feel like I wasn’t being true to my authentic self."

Green, who is promoting his new documentary, "This Is The Tom Green Documentary," said fans are going to get an inside view of what his day-to-day life entails these days.

"People are probably going to be surprised that I’m not, like, completely crazy," Green said. "There’s a sort of a wholesome heartwarming thing to this — that I have a close relationship with my family, that I love animals, that I enjoy doing a lot of things that a great many people in the world enjoy doing, like getting out into the woods."

While Green, who lives on a farm, enjoys the quiet life, he's staying busy with an upcoming U.S. tour that combines stand-up comedy and music from his new country album, "Home to the Country."

Green isn't the only star to ditch Hollywood lately.

Daniel Stern, best known for playing one of the Wet Bandits, Marv, in the classic 1990 holiday film "Home Alone," spends most of his time raising cattle and creating sculptures on his farm in Ventura, California.

"Hello, as you will come to discover, I live on a farm, and we grow tangerines here," Stern said in a TikTok video that has since gained a lot of attention.

"I juice them up and then freeze them and give them away to my friends."