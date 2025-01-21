Former 'Bachelorette' star left 'cutthroat' Hollywood for 'quiet' family life in Nashville

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno has no regrets about leaving Los Angeles behind for good.

"The Bachelorette" star shared insight into her decision to leave the West Coast for a quieter life with her husband and two children during an appearance on Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast released Tuesday.

Fedotowsky-Manno, 40, first found fame as a contestant on Season 14 of "The Bachelor," before returning one year later as the star of season six of the popular dating competition series, "The Bachelorette."

While her engagement to "The Bachelorette" winner Roberto Martinez didn't last, she later found love in the arms of radio and TV host Kevin Manno. The couple married in March 2017 and have two children.

"We were living in LA. We were both working in the entertainment industry — my husband's a radio host. … I worked in television on Hallmark Channel up until the day we left LA," Fedotowsky-Manno told Chrisley.

"I said to my agent, ‘I’m done. I don't want to work in Hollywood anymore. I'm done with the industry. I want to move to Nashville with my family. I want to have like a quiet little life.' And that's what we did."

Chrisley was curious what prompted the decision for the former television star to leave the bright lights of Hollywood behind.

"There's a lot of bullying in the entertainment industry, and I don't think people see it," Fedotowsky-Manno said. "It's very cutthroat, and I just felt in a lot of different circumstances, just a lot of hate. … I did not care for all of that."

She added, "I was just like, ‘I’m so over this. I'm so tired of it.' I really wanted to get that out of my life. But then I realized when I moved, that kind of exists everywhere, just in a different way. There's always a social hierarchy in any circle."

Despite unavoidable "hierarchy" circles, the former reality star, who starred on Season 3 of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," admitted her family has a deep love for Nashville. She has one small regret about leaving Los Angeles, though.

"Sometimes I drive around, especially in the fall, and look at the trees, and I'm like, ‘Ahhh, it’s so beautiful here!'" I do struggle with allergies pretty bad, so that is something that is making me maybe not love it as much as I could love it because the allergies here are insane."

Chrisley agreed, "They're absolutely insane. They do say, like, if you have local honey every morning… "

"I do," she insisted. "I'm telling you. … I have thrown so much money at this allergy problem. I've done everything from chiropractors, acupuncture, massages — I'm actually getting a lymphatic facial massage, which is different than a full body one, this weekend to see if that helps — I have red light therapy, saunas.

"I have been to multiple ENTs. I'm on allergy drops. I do local honey. I have like these machines. I do the sinus flush."

Manno said the only thing she hasn't tried so far is surgery to fix her deviated septum.