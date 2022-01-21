Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed yet again due to COVID

Tom Cruise's next two "Mission: Impossible" films have been delayed once again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of "Mission: Impossible 7" will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. "Mission: Impossible 8," previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.

The date shift comes as somewhat of a surprise, as the "Mission: Impossible 7" set was noted for being among the first productions to safely resume filming as the virus continued to spread.

It was reported early last year that Cruise, a producer on the flicks, enlisted robots to help him enforce safety protocols on the movie sets, having dropped "huge sums" of money to do so.

TOM CRUISE SPOTTED DANGLING FROM AIRPLANE WING WHILE FILMING 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8'

Furthermore, the 59-year-old actor reportedly shelled out $700,000 for the film's cast and crew to live on cruise ships in order to maintain isolation.

Shooting on "Mission: Impossible 7" was put on hiatus in early 2020 because of COVID-19. After filming resumed in the summer of 2020, principal photography ultimately concluded by September 2021.

'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE' SCRAPS PLANS TO FILM 7TH AND 8TH INSTALLMENTS BACK-TO-BACK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

Paramount and Skydance attributed the postponements to pandemic-related delays.

"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," said the film companies in a joint statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The franchise planned to shoot the seventh and eighth films back-to-back but reportedly scrapped the ambitious plans nearly a year ago due to the pandemic. Cruise has since been seen filming for the eighth flick.

TOM CRUISE BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS CORONAVIRUS RANT TO 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CREW

The set of "Mission: Impossible 7" was also home to a series of explosive tirades by Cruise, who reportedly launched into profanity-laden and high-volume rants when he saw people on set not adhering to safety protocols.

Cruise took an early Christmas holiday after audio of one of his tirades leaked, in which the star threatened the jobs of crew members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mission: Impossible 7" features an expansive and star-studded cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report