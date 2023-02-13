Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Cruise
Published

Tom Cruise hits first red carpet in 8 months at Oscars nominees luncheon

Tom Cruise nominated for best picture Oscar as a producer on ‘Top Gun: Maverick'

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Critics Choice Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer shares Tom Cruise's billion-dollar secret Video

Critics Choice Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer shares Tom Cruise's billion-dollar secret

"Top Gun: Maverick" producer tells Fox News Digital that "nobody works harder" than Tom Cruise and reveals whether another sequel is coming.

Tom Cruise stepped out on a red carpet for the first time in eight months at this year’s Oscars nominees luncheon.

Cruise, 60, wore a blue three-piece suit and lavender tie for the event, sporting longer hair and a tan.

The actor is nominated at this year’s Oscars in the best picture category for "Top Gun: Maverick" as a producer on the movie.

The movie has six nominations in total, including best original song for "Hold My Hand," sung by Lady Gaga and BloodPop.

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023.

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023. (Monica Schipper / WireImage)

BRAD PITT WORE A NAME TAG TO OSCARS LUNCHEON, SENDING SOCIAL MEDIA INTO A FRENZY

Cruise last attended a red carpet event in June 2022 for a "Top Gun: Maverick" press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

He did make one other public appearance in 2022, at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain in July, but he has been largely out of the public eye since then.

Tom Cruise at a "Top Gun: Maverick" press conference in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2022.

Tom Cruise at a "Top Gun: Maverick" press conference in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2022. (Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise applauds at the Podium celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 3, 2022, in Northampton, England.

Tom Cruise applauds at the Podium celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 3, 2022, in Northampton, England. (Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

At the Oscars nominees luncheon, an annual event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ahead of the ceremony, the nominees from every category mingle before taking a "class photo" together. The tradition started in 1982.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At this year’s event, Cruise told People, "This is fun. I’m enjoying it."

Other stars hitting the red carpet include nominees Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Michelle Williams and Colin Farrell, to name but a few.

Austin Butler and Tom Cruise have a chat at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Austin Butler and Tom Cruise have a chat at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Michelle Yeoh pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Tom Cruise and Michelle Yeoh pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oscars air on March 12 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Trending