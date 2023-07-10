Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Cruise
Published

Tom Cruise calmed 'Mission: Impossible' co-star Hayley Atwell when she felt 'dirty' about their romance rumors

Cruise, Atwell star in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Cruise takes on speed flying for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie Video

Cruise takes on speed flying for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Go behind the scenes with Tom Cruise as he performs one of the "most dangerous sports in the world" for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." (Paramount Picture/Skydance)

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise – even quelling the nerves of a particular actress with whom he has been romantically linked.

Hayley Atwell, who stars alongside Cruise in his new "Mission: Impossible" film, says rumors that she was involved with the A-list star made her feel uneasy.

"I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about,’" she told The Independent. 

"Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?"

Tom Cruise and Haylet Atwell form a heart with their hands

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell co-star in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie. (Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

SHAKIRA SPOTTED WITH TOM CRUISE AFTER SEEMINGLY SLAMMING EX GERARD PIQÚE IN WOMAN OF THE YEAR SPEECH

Atwell said that throughout filming, she viewed both Cruise, who in addition to starring in the film is credited as producer, and the movie's director, Chris McQuarrie as "two uncles."

The British actress says it was upsetting for the news to circulate: "It’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive."

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell filming in a car for "Mission Impossible"

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell co-star in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie. (Marco Ravagli / Future Publishing)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise, who is no stranger to romance rumors, "carries his fame like a loose garment," Atwell said, adding that he ended up advising her on how to handle all the noise.

"When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like, 'You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'"

Tom Cruise takes Hayley Atwell's hands during a "Mission Impossible" premiere in Australia

Hayley Atwell shares how Tom Cruise calmed her when rumors began to swirl that they were an item. (Rocket K. / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for both Cruise and Atwell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The first part of the film, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," premieres July 12.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending