Tom Brady hopes to go 'unnoticed' during 'big' Halloween night out with kids: How are the stars celebrating?

While some stars like Heidi Klum dress to impress on Halloween night, Tom Brady is hoping to fly under the radar with his children.

Brady shared on his SiriusXM podcast "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" that he plans on going trick-or-treating with his kids. Brady shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele Bündchen. He also shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night. … So, our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it's a pretty easy block to get to. It's a very, very festive night. So, the kids are super excited and should be a really fun night for us," Brady said.

When asked if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had any plans to dress up, he responded, "The trick for me is to get out there and make sure I can go somewhat unnoticed."

Brady added: "So, hopefully I'm somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves. It could get a little hectic, and if it does, then I'll come back home. But I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were reportedly spotted at Circoloco’s Halloween party over the weekend, opting to keep a low profile like Brady.

"Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking," a source told Page Six. "The group got bottle service."

Heidi Klum, on the other hand, is the opposite of keeping a low profile on Halloween.

The supermodel hosts an annual Halloween party, which is returning to New York City on Monday night. Klum put a pause on the celebrations over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klum is expecting to be seen in an extravagant costume — as she has worn over the past several years. She recently revealed her costume is "claustrophobic" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Here is a look at how other stars are kicking off their Halloween celebrations.

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Monday to share their Halloween costumes from over the weekend.

Justin was dressed in a gothic look, wearing a black and white striped sweater, black eyeliner and a long skirt.

His wife, Hailey, wore a rose look that was inspired by Yves Saint Laurent 1999 haute couture.

The "Rhode" founder uploaded a second look on Monday, where she described her costume as a "Versace Vampire."

Cardi B

Cardi B took to Instagram on Monday to share her "Simpsons"-inspired costume.

The rapper dressed as Marge Simpson for Halloween.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been in the Halloween spirit all weekend. The couple dressed as "Chucky" characters for Kim Kardashian's Halloween party.

On Monday, Kourtney took to Instagram to show that she and the Blink 182 drummer are dressed as Frankenstein and Frankenstein's bride.

"I always feel like somebody’s watching me," the couple captioned their joint post.

Kendall Jenner

After sparking backlash for dressing up as a more scantily-clad version of Jessie from "Toy Story" over the weekend, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to show off her Halloween costume.

Jenner was dressed as a cucumber, poking fun at the viral joke from Hulu's "The Kardashians" where the model was seen struggling to cut a cucumber.

"i’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight," Jenner captioned the photo.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Monday to share her family's joint Halloween look.

The rapper did a tribute to the movie, "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son, "Papa Bear." She also shared a NSFW Cinderella costume.