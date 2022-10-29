Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a court-ordered parenting course ahead of divorce: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen reportedly each took a four-hour "Parent Education and Family Stabilization" course ahead of finalizing their divorce in a Florida courthouse on Friday.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback completed the course on Oct. 25 and the 42-year-old supermodel finished it on Oct. 26, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Florida state law stipulates that parents who have minor children and are seeking a separation or divorce must independently take and complete the course within 45 days after the filing. They are required to submit certificates of completion to the court prior to the entry of the final judgment.

The pair share son Benjamin Reign, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. Brady is also father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51.

The course is "designed to educate, train, and assist divorcing parents in regard to the consequences of divorce on parents and children".

Bündchen filed the divorce paperwork on Friday at the Glades County Courthouse in Moore Haven, Florida. The court documents stated the couple was divorcing because their marriage was "irretrievably broken," per Page Six.

Glades County is the fourth-least populous county in Florida. Per state law, couples can file for divorce in any county in Florida as long as both parties agree.

According to the Daily Mail, county clerks told the outlet that Brady and Bündchen did not visit the courthouse and all the paperwork was filed electronically.

'Everything was on the up-and-up, we did nothing differently," said Kelly Brantley, judicial assistant to Judge Jack Lundy, who signed off on the settlement.

"Their attorneys handled everything, so we were able to process everything in one day."

The terms of the former couple's marital settlement agreement will be kept confidential, according to Page Six.

The NFL star and the model both announced that they had finalized their divorce on Friday, after months of speculation.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

He continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at the decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

"And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead," Brady concluded.

Bündchen later posted her own statement on Instagram, writing, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce."

She added, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this difficult time."