Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen share inspiring Easter message to fans: 'A day filled with love'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen remained a united front this past Easter Sunday.

The couple posted a moving message to fans on their social media accounts about the meaning of the holiday as the world faces uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL star and the supermodel posted a stunning photo of their family standing on a beach at sunset. By their side were their three kids: son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, plus Brady's son John, 12, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

"Happy Easter from our family to yours!" Bundchen, 39, wrote as the caption. "I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united."

"May each new day allow us to be the best version of ourselves! Wishing you a day filled with love," she added.

While the six-time Super Bowl champion, 42, wrote -- "This Easter has been a truly unique one."

"I was thinking this morning of how the busyness of my life often keeps me from recognizing the most simple and joyful moments over the course of a year. Like this one; being surrounded by my family, sharing a beautiful sunset and realizing these moments are the ones that matter the most to me," Brady said.

"'Blessings from our family to yours!" he concluded.

Last week, Brady opened up about his marriage to the supermodel. He told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that she "wasn't satisfied" with their relationship a few years ago.

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” he said. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'"

Brady admitted that he had to re-prioritize and do more of the domestic work.

"She's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, like, check myself. Because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too.'"