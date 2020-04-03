Easter amid the coronavirus crisis: Activities and recipes to help make the most of your holiday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Governors across the United States have issued stay-at-home orders in hopes of keeping Americans safe and curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those orders urge that people only leave their residences for essential reasons, such as going to the grocery store or conducting essential business.

Social distancing and quarantining, however, will likely frustrate typical Easter Sunday routines.

Churches across the country are offering webstreams of Easter Mass, including the iconic Washington National Cathedral, while parents setting up smaller Easter egg hunts for their kids in their backyards.

But for a few other ideas on how to celebrate Easter this year, Fox News consulted experts across various fields for suggestions.

Fawn Weaver, the founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, told Fox News she enjoys finding ways to give back. And while there are plenty of great ways to safely help your community this Easter, Weaver said she too will be focused on coronavirus, and boxing up the critical N95 masks for medical workers across the country.

“As manufacturers began price-gouging, putting the cost of these essential masks out of the reach of hospitals, we purchased $40,000 worth of N95 masks from different manufacturers all over the world,” said Weaver. “As they have been arriving at our home, we‘ve been boxing them up and sending them to those on the front line across the country and in our home state of Tennessee.”

Natalie Ard, creator of The Story Egg, suggested using the time in isolation as an opportunity to reflect, slow down, and reconnect.

"Most of us will experience Easter in a very different way this year,” said Ard. “Our celebrations will become much more intimate with the close family members of our household. The memories we make this Easter will be forever imprinted in our hearts and minds.”

To help imprint those memories, Nikon ambassador and photographer Tamara Lackey noted that Easter is a great time to capture candid photos of the family in a unique way. For example, Lackey suggested setting up a creative Easter activity.

“Ask them to draw their favorite part of the holiday, whether it’s the Easter bunny, their Easter basket or spending time with family and then snap away!” said Lackey. “You can also play their favorite music and get your family’s furry friends involved by having them sit next to your children while they draw. This way, you’ll get cute and fun photos.”

Throughout the month of April, Nikon is also offering its Nikon School Online Classes for free, so those at home can hone their photography skills.

Mary Fox, the general manager of BIC North America, suggested that kids and adults alike utilize creative outlets to express themselves and bring families together.

“With our Geo-Fun Color-a-Puzzle Activity Kit, the whole family can spend quality time together and join in on a fun hands-on activity,” said Fox. “Kids can create art that inspires others and sparks joy to those around them.”

And since Easter isn't complete without a family meal, executive and pastry chefs across New York City also offered an array of unique recipes to make as a family during isolation this year. Keep reading for more, then watch the video above for more details.

Baked creakfast ‘crostino’ with Parmesan, prosciutto, asparagus and basil

By Shea Gallante, executive chef, Lincoln Ristorante. Serves 2; custard is enough for 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 pieces thick-sliced bread (brioche, Italian, etc.)

3 whole eggs

1½ cups half & half

5 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

8 spears fresh asparagus

4 slices prosciutto

1 sprig basil

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste,

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

Make a custard by combining 1 cup half & half, 3 tablespoons parmesan, 2 eggs, and season with salt and pepper. Whisk to smooth.

In an appropriate-sized container, submerge the thick-sliced bread in the custard. Flip after 1 hour. Leave soaking a minimum of 2 hours.

Season the asparagus with salt, pepper and olive oil, and grill or saute until just cooked through. Reserve and store at room temperature.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Add the remaining half & half to a small saucepot and bring to a simmer, then add the remaining parmesan and allow the cheese to melt into the liquid. Keep warm.

In a non-stick pan over medium-high heat, add butter and 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Add the soaked crostino(s) and cook until light brown. Flip, transfer to an oven-save tray or skillet, and bake in the preheated oven for 6-10 minutes.

While the crostino is baking, heat a small sauté pan and fry 1 egg (sunnyside or over-easy) and reserve in pan, and wait for the crostino to come out of the oven.

Plate the dish; crostino on the plate, fried egg on top, prosciutto, asparagus, parmesan crema and chopped fresh basil leaves.

Strawberry mint margarita

By El Tesoro Tequila brand ambassador Carla Verenzuela

Ingredients:

2 ounces El Tesoro Blanco Tequila

2-3 strawberries

¾ ounces agave syrup

¾ ounces lime juice

3-4 mint or basil leaves

Instructions:

In a small mixing glass, combine 2-3 strawberries and 3-4 pieces of mint or basil leaves, then muddle together Add ¾ ounces of agave syrup and ¾ ounces lime juice to the mixture Pour in 2 ounces of El Tesoro Blanco Tequila Shake well and then pour into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with additional mint or basil leaves, and enjoy

Cottondoodle

By Richard Capizzi, pastry chef, Lincoln Ristorante

Ingredients:

2 sticks butter

1½ cups plus 1 cup sugar (divided)

2 whole eggs

3⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

A medium round scooper and mini scooper

Royal icing, for decorating (recipe below)

Instructions:

In the bowl of a mixer, add the butter and 1½ cup sugar and mix on medium speed with a paddle attachment until the mixture is light in color and looks fluffy, scraping occasionally. Change the speed to low and add the eggs one at a time scraping after each egg. Sift together flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt. With the mixer turned off, add in the flour mixture and then mix together on the lowest speed possible. Allow the mixer to combine the ingredients until everything just comes together in the bowl. Do not overmix. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Scoop out dough to desired size (slightly smaller than a golf ball), arranging on a baking sheet. On a separate baking sheet, scoop out tinier balls, roughly ¼ the size of the cookie balls (these will be the "ears"). Refrigerate until ready for baking. In a medium bowl, mix together the cinnamon and the second cup of sugar . Roll chilled dough in cinnamon sugar and place on a baking tray, allowing a few inches on either side for the cookies to spread. Bake until cookies are golden brown all around the outside and cracks have spread across the middle of the cookie. Allow to cool fully only the baking tray and then transfer to an airtight container.

Royal Icing and assembly:

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, add one pound of powdered sugar. Add three to four pasteurized egg whites and mix, just until the powdered sugar is hydrated. Add the juice of one lemon, and one tsp or so of water if needed, to attain the desired consistency. Once mixed, separate the icing into two bowls and use red food coloring, one drop at a time, to color one of the bowls of icing until it becomes pink when mixed. Leave the other icing plain. Fill into two disposable plastic pastry bags, or plastic sandwich bags, with the icing and snip a small corner to act as the piping tip. Pipe the icing into the desired shape and pattern. Affix the cookie "ears," and ice. Garnish with pastel candies and large marshmallows.

Herb-crusted leg of lamb

By Danny Brown, executive chef of Estuary Restaurant

Ingredients:

1 boneless leg of lamb, approximately 4 pounds

¾ cup chopped fresh rosemary

¾ cup fresh thyme leaves

½ cup finely cut chives

5 cloves fresh garlic cloves

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Vegetables

Peeled turnips, cut into large matchsticks

Peeled carrots

Chicken stock

Salt

Pepper

Sugar

Unsalted butter

Bean Puree

Flageolet beans or white beans, soaked in water overnight or 8 hours

2 sprigs rosemary

2 whole heads garlic, split in half, plus additional small garlic cloves

Cheesecloth

Salt and pepper to taste

Rosemary Red Wine Sauce

1 bottle red wine, inexpensive Cabernet Sauvignon works well

1 quart low-sodium chicken stock

5 shallots, sliced

8 cloves garlic, sliced

2 carrots, chopped

4 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

Instructions:

Let Lamb come to room temperature prior to cooking. Once at room temperature, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Gently heat a large saute pan. Season lamb liberally on all sides with Salt and Black Pepper. Add oil to pan and raise the heat to medium. When pan begins to start smoking, add the lamb, skin-side down. Brown nicely on all sides. Transfer to a roasting pan or sheet tray with a wire rack, if you have one. If not, place lamb directly onto roasting pan and place in the preheated oven for 35 minutes After 35 minutes, check with a meat thermometer. Stop cooking the lamb when the thermometer placed in the thickest part of the roast reads 145 degrees. Take lamb out of the oven when the temperature registers 145 degrees and let rest for 30 minutes or longer. No need to cover with foil. Meanwhile, in large saucepot, add beans and enough soaking liquid to cover beans by 4 inches. Gather the rosemary and garlic (from the bean puree recipe) in a large cheesecloth. Submerge in the beans, cover pot with a lid, and gently cook beans 30-40 minutes until tender. Strain beans in a colander, reserving the liquid. In a food processor, add beans, with a few spoons of liquid. Puree, adding salt, pepper, and add a generous amount of good olive oil. Taste. If desired, add a tiny clove of garlic and blend in. Transfer to a clean saucepot to warm when ready. To cook vegetables, add turnips to a large saute pan and cover with chicken stock. Add a few pinches of salt, sugar, and 2 turns of fresh pepper from a pepper mill. Cook on medium heat, evaporating the stock. When stock is almost evaporated, check the tenderness of turnips. If tender, add a few knobs of butter on low heat, emulsifying butter into stock, glazing the turnips. If they are not tender, add some more stock or water, and continue cooking turnips until tender. Once glazed with butter, transfer turnips to a sheet tray. Repeat same process with carrots. Make the red wine sauce. In large saucepot or saute pan, add enough oil just to lightly coat the pan. Add carrots, and gently cook on low heat for 5 minutes, then add shallots and garlic, a gently cook for 5 more minutes. Try not to brown the vegetables. Add a bottle of red wine, turn up the heat, and cook down until reduced to about a ½ cup of wine. Now add chicken stock and cook down to a cup of liquid. Add rosemary and thyme to sauce. Turn off the heat and let steep about 10 minutes. Strain the sauce through a fine mesh strainer into a clean saucepot. Adjust with salt and pepper if necessary. To finish the lamb, roll in extra virgin olive oil on a sheet tray. Take a few cloves of garlic and rub all over lamb, to impart garlic aroma on the meat. Add rosemary, thyme and chives together on another sheet tray, and roll the lamb in herbs until fully coated. Return lamb to the oven on its original roasting tray, and let cook for 6-8 minutes more. To serve, add bean puree to a serving bowl and drizzle with olive oil and any leftover herbs. Remove lamb from oven, let rest for 5 minutes, and slice into ½-inch slices. Arrange the meat on a serving platter, with vegetables around the sliced lamb. Serve sauce in a sauceboat on the side, or spoon directly over the lamb.

