Tom Arnold reportedly files for divorce from his estranged wife Ashley Groussman

Former “Roseanne” star Tom Arnold has officially filed for divorce from his wife of almost 11 years, Ashley Groussman. The news comes just

According to Us Weekly, the 59-year-old actor filed for divorce from his estranged wife in Los Angeles Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

TOM ARNOLD CALLS TRUMP A 'RACIST,' 'KNUCKLEHEAD' AND SLAMS HIS SUPPORTERS

As previously reported, Arnold confirmed that Groussman had moved out of his home and that they’ve been working with a parenting counselor to adequately care for their kids, 5-year-old son, Jax, and 3-year-old daughter, Quinn.

For the last ... three years, it's been very unusual in the house," Arnold said at the time. "But my kids and I have a whole life, a wonderful life. I've been telling my wife, 'It's OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.' So, she moved out."

TOM ARNOLD SAYS ROSEANNE 'WASN'T RACIST' WHEN HE WAS WITH HER

He continued: "It's a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years," Arnold said. "I have my children because my wife."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star has had an eventful year in general. He was recently visited by the secret service after sending a tweet to President Donald Trump challenging him to a fight. He previously made hay out of Trump with a Viceland series “The Hunt for Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.”