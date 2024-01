Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Todd and Julie Chrisley will receive a $1 million settlement from the state of Georgia over a lawsuit the couple filed against Joshua Waites, the former Director of Special Investigations of the state’s Department of Revenue.

The lawsuit, filed in 2019, alleged misconduct over an investigation into a state tax evasion charge, of which they were eventually cleared.

The couple, however, were later convicted on federal fraud and tax evasion charges and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Their sentences were reduced last year, and Todd is expected to be released in 2033, while Juie is scheduled to get out in 2028.

"We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems," their lawyer Alex Little said in a Wednesday press release. "This settlement is an encouraging sign. It’s nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail."

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY DETAILS PARENTS' ‘RETALIATION’ IN PRISON SINCE SHE BEGAN SPEAKING OUT

An appeals court in Atlanta will hear the couple’s appeal in April, Little said. They have denied the charges against them.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Chrisleys lawsuit accused Waites of being an "out-of-control public servant" who "abuse[d] his office and violate[d] the rights of innocent citizens for reasons that have more to do with securing publicity and money for his office than with enforcing the law," according to People magazine.

TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY'S DAUGHTER SAVANNAH REVEALS HER LIFE IS ‘FALLING APART’ AFTER PARENTS REPORTED TO PRISON

The couple accused Waites of targeting Todd’s estranged daughter Lindsey Chrisley, 34, whom he shares with his ex-wife Teresa Terry, to get information on the family and then illegally sharing their confidential tax information with her.

"Ultimately Waites’s efforts failed, but in the process, the Chrisleys were forced to incur substantial personal and financial hardship," the lawsuit said, according to People.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Todd and Julie rose to fame with the debut of their reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show went off the air last March. However, Fox News Digital has learned a new Chrisley reality television show will be focused on the life of Todd and Julie’s children after their parents’ prison sentences.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.