Todd Chrisley teaching finance classes in prison to reduce sentence after fraud conviction, daughter says

Todd and Julie Chrisley are teaching classes in prison to reduce their sentences, including finance classes, which their daughter Savannah called "ironic" given their fraud convictions.

"We’re continuing to utilize the system as it's presented to us," she explained on her "Unlocked" podcast, adding that federal sentencing guidelines going into effect in February may further reduce their sentences retroactively.

"We’re extremely grateful for the First Step Act because Dad’s sentence was cut down by two years and Mom by a year," Savannah said. "They could get multiple years off their sentences … and for that I’m grateful."

The Chrisleys' prison education program is part of the First Step Act, passed by Congress in 2018 and signed by former President Donald Trump.

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven after being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They were also ordered to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison terms.

Julie was convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Prosecutors had claimed the Chrisleys had submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. Julie also allegedly submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California. Then, the couple allegedly refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

Savannah, who now has custody of her underage brother Grayson and her niece Chloe, said her "overachiever" mom has taught a real estate course, and her dad has taught a trauma course and a finance class, "which, how ironic."

The Bureau of Prisons website says Todd will be released in January 2033, two years before his original sentence was to expire, and Julie is expected to be released in October 2028, a little more than a year less than her original sentence.

Savannah also spoke out with allegations about her parents' liviing conditions.

"Regardless of what you believe someone has or has not done, no one deserves to be living in conditions like mom and dad are living in because, sure they were given a 12- and seven-year sentence, but with the conditions they’re living in, they’re really being given a life sentence," she said.

She alleged that her parents have been exposed to black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint and unclean drinking water.

"You literally have a life sentence because of the health conditions that you’re going to be suffering from," she explained.

Savannah said her mom, a cancer survivor, has had a cough for months now.

"In these conditions, she’s living in you can’t help but wonder is this having an effect on her," Savannah said.

Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, where Julie is serving her sentence, previously provided a statement to Fox News Digital with information about the general "conditions of confinement" for any adult in custody (AIC).

"The FBOP takes seriously our ability to protect and secure individuals in our custody while ensuring the safety of our employees and the surrounding community. We make every effort to create a controlled environment within our facilities that is both secure and humane, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody," it said in part.