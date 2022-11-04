Todd Chrisley says daughter Lindsie got married due to ‘shame and guilt’ over premarital sex

Reality star Todd Chrisley opened up about his oldest daughter's divorce, claiming that she originally got married over "shame and guilt" due to premarital sex.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch spoke out on the newest episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, in which he said that his daughter, Lindsie, confessed to him that her decision to have sex before marrying Will Campbell led to a doomed marriage.

"My daughter said to me on her podcast several weeks ago that she would have never married her husband had she not had sex with him before marriage," Todd said. "The shame and guilt that she had for doing that before marriage is why she married, because she felt like that that cleaned it up. ... It ended in divorce."

He continued, "But she said had I not been so hard about that, that she may have taken a different route. I say to my kids today that just because everyone is doing it, doesn't mean you do it."

Lindsie took to her Instagram to announce her separation from Campbell in July 2021 after nine years of marriage. The two tied the knot when she was 22.

"It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

She continued, "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much. ⁣Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."

In August, Todd opened up about "falling short" of God's expectations and becoming a "slave" to money. Todd and wife Julie were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June.

"God has literally taken me to a place where I have so much peace with no longer worrying about trying to please – or trying to meet the expectation of someone else," he said on his podcast at the time. "The expectation I long to meet is of God. God expects me to be a good, decent, honorable human being. He expects me to honor his word, he expects me to be the leader of my household, he expects me to set an example for my wife, my children, to lead by example."