Tina Turner's life in photos
Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 in May 2023. Take a look at her life in pictures.
- Tina Turner met Ike Turner when she and her sister visited The Manhattan Club in 1957. A few years later, Tina dropped her debut single, "A Fool In Love," with Ike.read more
- Tina had four sons, including two biological sons: one with Raymond Hill, named Raymond Craig, and one with Ike Turner, Ronald "Ronnie" Renelle Turner. She also adopted two of Ike Turner's kids and raised them as her own.read more
- Tina and Ike started a romantic relationship and a recording partnership, releasing songs like "River Deep, Mountain High," "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary," which won them a Grammy.read more
- Ike and Tina were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, and two of their songs were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.read more
- Tina embarked on a solo career in 1976, ending both her romantic and business partnership with Ike. Their final album together was 1977's "Delilah's Power." She already had two solo albums, "Tina Turns the Country On!" and "Acid Queen."read more
- Tina's album "Private Dancer" was certified five-times platinum in the U.S. and sold 10 million copies worldwide, becoming her most successful album. It featured the single, "What's Love Got to Do with It."read more
- That same year, she toured as Lionel Richie's opening act, sang a duet with David Bowie and won three Grammys, including one for record of the year for "What's Love Got to Do with It."read more
- Tina then went on to star alongside Mel Gibson in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," her first acting role in 10 years. She wrote two songs for the movie, one of which earned her another Grammy.read more
- She met Princess Diana while performing in England for the Prince's Trust concert.read more
- Turner released her sixth studio album in 1986, featuring the singles "What You Get Is What You See" and the Grammy-winning "Back Where You Started."read more
- In 1991, Tina was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Ike Turner, but she didn't attend the ceremony.read more
- Turner's life was turned into a movie called "What's Love Got to Do with It," starring Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for the role.read more
- She then released the albums, "Wildest Dreams" and "All the Best," which went platinum in the U.S. after three months.read more
- In 2005, Turner was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors, after which she took a break from public life.read more
- Turner made her big return to the music industry in 2008, at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, during which she performed with Beyoncé. She then went on her first tour in 10 years, Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour. She retired from touring in 2009.read more
- Turner met her husband Erwin Bach in 1986 and after many years together, they got married in 2013.read more
- In 2016, Turner announced she was working on a musical based on her life story, titled "Tina." The show premiered in London in 2018 and then on Broadway in 2019.read more
- Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2019, accepting the honor virtually from her home in Switzerland.read more
- In 2018, Tina Turner received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and she published her second memoir, "My Love Story." Her first memoir, "I, Tina: My Life Story," was released in 1986.read more
- Turner died in May 2023 after fighting a long illness, according to her manager. She was 83.read more
