  Published
    20 Images

    Tina Turner's life in photos

    Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 in May 2023. Take a look at her life in pictures.

  • Ike Turner, and Tina Turner posing for a photo, who died in 2023
    Tina Turner met Ike Turner when she and her sister visited The Manhattan Club in 1957. A few years later, Tina dropped her debut single, "A Fool In Love," with Ike.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner and her sons with Ike Turner
    Tina had four sons, including two biological sons: one with Raymond Hill, named Raymond Craig, and one with Ike Turner, Ronald "Ronnie" Renelle Turner. She also adopted two of Ike Turner's kids and raised them as her own.
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner, who died in 2023 singing on stage
    Tina and Ike started a romantic relationship and a recording partnership, releasing songs like "River Deep, Mountain High," "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary," which won them a Grammy.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ike Turner, and Tina Turner, performing on television
    Ike and Tina were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, and two of their songs were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
    Peter Bischoff/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner performing in a zebra print dress
    Tina embarked on a solo career in 1976, ending both her romantic and business partnership with Ike. Their final album together was 1977's "Delilah's Power." She already had two solo albums, "Tina Turns the Country On!" and "Acid Queen."
    David Redfern/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner, who died in 2023 posing in front of the camera in a blue outfit
    Tina's album "Private Dancer" was certified five-times platinum in the U.S. and sold 10 million copies worldwide, becoming her most successful album. It featured the single, "What's Love Got to Do with It."
    Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lionel Richie and Tina Turner at the Grammys
    That same year, she toured as Lionel Richie's opening act, sang a duet with David Bowie and won three Grammys, including one for record of the year for "What's Love Got to Do with It."
    Barry King/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson and Tina Turner, on set of Mad Max
    Tina then went on to star alongside Mel Gibson in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," her first acting role in 10 years. She wrote two songs for the movie, one of which earned her another Grammy.
    Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and Tina Turner, meeting at the Prince's Trust concert
    She met Princess Diana while performing in England for the Prince's Trust concert.
    Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner singing on stage in 1986
    Turner released her sixth studio album in 1986, featuring the singles "What You Get Is What You See" and the Grammy-winning "Back Where You Started." 
    Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul McCartney and Tina Turner performing together on stage.
    In 1991, Tina was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Ike Turner, but she didn't attend the ceremony.
    Brian Cooke/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner looking at the camera pensively
    Turner's life was turned into a movie called "What's Love Got to Do with It," starring Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for the role. 
    Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mick Jagger, and Tina Turner on stage together
    She then released the albums, "Wildest Dreams" and "All the Best," which went platinum in the U.S. after three months.
    Richard E. Aaron/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Robert Redford, Laura Bush, President George Bush, and and Tina Turner at the Kennedy Center honors
    In 2005, Turner was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors, after which she took a break from public life.
    Scott Suchman/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Beyonce, and Tina Turner performing at the Grammys
    Turner made her big return to the music industry in 2008, at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, during which she performed with Beyoncé. She then went on her first tour in 10 years, Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour. She retired from touring in 2009.
    Michael Caulfield/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach
    Turner met her husband Erwin Bach in 1986 and after many years together, they got married in 2013.
    Jacopo Raule/Getty Images  for Giorgio Armani / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner, who died in 2023 at the opening night of her musical life story
    In 2016, Turner announced she was working on a musical based on her life story, titled "Tina." The show premiered in London in 2018 and then on Broadway in 2019.
    John Lamparski/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner at the opening of her play
    Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2019, accepting the honor virtually from her home in Switzerland.
    Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner, who died in 2023, waving at the camera
    In 2018, Tina Turner received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and she published her second memoir, "My Love Story." Her first memoir, "I, Tina: My Life Story," was released in 1986.
    Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tina Turner posing in a silly way for the camera
    Turner died in May 2023 after fighting a long illness, according to her manager. She was 83.
    DENIZE alain/Sygma via Getty Images / Getty Images
