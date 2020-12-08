Tim McGraw jokes Faith Hill is 'trying to get rid of' him before Christmas

Tim McGraw is preparing for Christmas.

The 53-year-old country icon gave fans a peek at the massive Christmas tree that he shares with his wife, fellow crooner Faith Hill and even made a little joke at her expense.

In a trio of images shared to social media on Tuesday, McGraw could be seen high in the air on a very tall ladder decorating an over-sized tree.

He then made note of the seemingly-dangerous height in the caption.

TIM MCGRAW JOKES HE'S BEEN MARRIED TO FAITH HILL FOR '82 YEARS'

"A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas," he joked.

Fans also played along in the comments.

"I hope you been a good husband Tim," wrote a follower. "Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you & Faith and the family."

"I heard about 'Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer' Xmas song..but haven’t heard the one 'Tim Topples As He’s Tinkling the Christmas Tree' one yet," joked another. "Oh those wacky Christmas tunes.. ;- ) So when does that song drop?"

FAITH HILL ROCKS PINK HAIR, GOES MAKEUP-FREE IN NEW PHOTO SHARED BY HUSBAND TIM MCGRAW: 'I LOVE THIS GIRL!'

A third added: "Just don't let Rockefeller Center know you can decorate tall trees as Santa's lead flying reindeer!"

McGraw maintains a good sense of humor when it comes to his relationship with Hill, who he married in 1996.

Looking back at their 24 years of marriage, McGraw said the time has flown by and: “We figure in our industry, it's like 82 years."

"It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven," he quipped in an E! News interview back in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple has been quarantining with their three daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19 and McGraw said they have made the most of the time together while being “homebodies.”

"Date nights have been really cool for the last four weeks," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The family, including their daughters, was tested and cleared. They went to their house and they haven't left, the 20-time Grammy nominee said.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report