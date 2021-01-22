Expand / Collapse search
Tim Matheson swipes Melania Trump, praises Jill Biden: Nice to have a First Lady who 'can speak English!'

Critics slammed the 'West Wing' actor, who has since apologized, for his 'xenophobic' tweet

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Actor Tim Matheson took a not-so-subtle swipe at former First Lady Melania Trump while praising her successor Dr. Jill Biden in a now-deleted tweet. 

Following the backlash that took place after members of the National Guard were sent out of the Capitol building and into a cold parking lot, the first lady appeared for a photo op with a group of them while carrying baskets of candy. 

The "National Lampoon's Animal House" star reacted to the gesture by complimenting Biden, which included an indirect jab at her predecessor. 

"So wonderful to have a First Lady with class and heart. And, can speak English!" Matheson exclaimed.

BETTE MIDLER ACCUSED OF XENOPHOBIC TWEETS MOCKING MELANIA TRUMP: 'SHE STILL CAN'T SPEAK ENGLISH' 

Actor Tim Matheson took a not-so-subtle swipe at former First Lady Melania Trump while praising her successor Dr. Jill Biden in a now-deleted tweet.  (Twitter)

Critics slammed Matheson on social media, many of them accusing the "Black Sheep" actor of xenophobia. 

The tweet has since been deleted. Matheson later issued an apology, writing: "This morning I made a hasty and stupid joke about the former First Lady. It wasn't funny, and it was in poor taste. It was regretful and humorless and I apologize."

Representatives for Matheson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Tim Matheson has issued an apology after swiping former First Lady Melania Trump. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Matheson isn't the first actor to mock Melania Trump's accent. Bette Midler was similarly blasted for a tweet ripping President Trump's wife during her speech at last year's Republican National Convention. 

"Oh, God. She still can’t speak English," Midler tweeted.

Midler later walked back the tweet following intense backlash, writing: "I was wrong to make fun of her accent."

