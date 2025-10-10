Tim Curry says his skull was 'smashed in' during emergency surgery to save his life after 2012 stroke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim Curry is revealing raw details about the near-fatal stroke he suffered in July 2012 that left him partially paralyzed.

In his new memoir, "Vagabond," the 79-year-old actor recounted experiencing the stroke, undergoing major brain surgery during which his skull was "smashed in," and the long recovery that followed.

Curry shared that he was having a massage at the time of the stroke and initially wasn't aware that it had occurred. He recalled that he felt "a little out of sorts" though he didn't believe that he required medical attention, but his massage therapist insisted on calling 911.

"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct and called an ambulance," Curry wrote.

The actor remembered that paramedics became alarmed after checking his vital signs, and he was rushed to the nearest hospital. "By that time, I still didn't know what was going on and what else was going to happen, which was very frightening," he wrote.

Curry recalled that he was sedated before undergoing an emergency craniectomy that was performed by an "incredible brain surgeon."

"It turned out that my brain was inflamed enough, or filled with enough blood that bone from my skull had to be removed and implanted into my abdomen to keep my brain, and me, alive," he wrote. "Thankfully the operation was successful (which was by no means guaranteed)."

Curry continued, "When I emerged from the hospital, I had to wear a sort of protective helmet as my brain was literally exposed to the elements. It really wasn't my best look but at least there wasn't an abundance of people looking at or judging me."

The Emmy Award winner wrote that he was informed after the surgery that he had suffered a serious stroke and two blood clots had been removed from his brain.

"If there was anything impressed on me in the aftermath, it was just how remarkable it was that I was still alive," Curry wrote. "All I can truly remember thinking is ‘But I didn’t feel anything…'"

Curry, who was aged 67 at the time, believed that he was too young to be facing his own mortality. However, he noted that he was not afraid of death.

"I had been very scared when I did not know what was happening to me, because I had no sense of whether tremendous pain was forthcoming," Curry wrote. "But if death comes for me peacefully and I fade gently from light into dark oblivion, why would I be afraid of it? Sometimes, I rather think it would be a comfort."

"I can say that now, because it’s been over a dozen years, which is a sufficient amount of time to be able to reflect back calmly, and perhaps with a healthy dose of disassociation," he wrote. "At the time, if I’m being honest, I was just astonished to be lying there."

Curry remembered being told that he had experienced a right-sided paralytic stroke. Since the stroke occurred in the right hemisphere of his brain — the area responsible for motor control on the opposite side — it resulted in paralysis on the left side of his body.

"I don't know when the paralysis set in; initially it just felt very strange that the left side of my body had gone numb," Curry said.

He wrote that he was transferred two days later to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where his longtime personal assistant and publicist Marcia Hurwitz helped him be admitted under an alias to protect his identity and prevent his stroke from being made public.

"After regaining consciousness, I could comprehend words but they did not register or settle without effort. Life was exceedingly dull, monotonous, and uncertain for a long while, Curry wrote. "I was aware of where I was, but it took me a while to fully accept what had happened, as I imagine is the case with many people getting over a stroke and brain surgery."

"My skull had been smashed in to save my life," he continued. "That’s plenty to process. I needed the rest and slept a lot."

Curry wrote that he spent months at the hospital before eventually entering a rehabilitation center "where the real exercises began: to retrieve my ability to speak clearly, to work on smiling and facial expressions, and to try using my hand and adapting to my new normal."

"I was living in a fog. I looked frightful, and I couldn’t speak clearly for ages. That part was exceptionally frustrating, because thoughts were forming again, but articulating them was such a monumental stretch," he recalled. "I felt like there was a massive gulf between my mind and what emerged from my mouth."

"Half sentences here or there would make it, but it took a while — which amounted to a whole lot of time dwelling in my own head," Curry continued. "Being unable to string together and clearly deliver a sentence was absolute misery for somebody who values words and conversation as much as I do."

Curry's stroke was first revealed publicly in May 2013, almost a year after it occurred. After the Daily Mail broke the news, Hurwitz confirmed the story to media outlets, saying, "Tim had a stroke last July. He has been doing great and absolutely can speak and is recovering at this time. He really is doing well."

In "Vagabond," Curry noted the secrecy surrounding his stroke and praised Hurwitz for her successful efforts to protect his privacy.

"Marcia managed to keep my stroke from the press — not an easy feat anywhere, but especially not in LA, where celebrities are being so closely watched and monitored," he wrote. "I was rather unrecognizable at the time, but it’s still truly remarkable that she succeeded in keeping my condition under wraps for an entire year, giving me the time and space to focus on getting back to myself."

"The Three Musketeers" star also poked fun at rumors that he had died, writing, "Contrary to village gossip, I am still very much alive."

"I try to avoid complaining too much. (I prefer doing it just enough.) But I do have the material: as I write this I’m confined to a wheelchair, having never managed to walk again," he wrote.

"Even so, whining is a f------ bore for everybody involved—and it’s highly unproductive," Curry continued. "I’d rather spend my time focusing on other things."

"The different ways that people cope with pain is quite interesting," he added. "I do not consider it an act of tremendous courage or bravery that I resort to humor in moments of great discomfort. It’s just my go-to. I am sure it’s partially a survival skill I developed a very long time ago, to the extent that humor can be developed."

While reflecting on the changes to his life following the stroke, Curry explained how he was now limited professionally by his immobility.

"My life has changed dramatically in just about every way, especially from the outside looking in," he wrote. "After an extremely fortuitous stretch of decades without ever being out of work for more than three or four months at a time, the roles I can now take are almost exclusively voicework."

In 2015, Curry made his first major public appearance at the Actors Fund Tony Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, where he used a wheelchair. Laster that year, he attended an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

During a rare on-camera interview with Fox News in 2016, Curry shared details about his recovery and outlook.

"I’m doing well and I’m still doing some voice work. I’ve done a few things since [the stroke], but I’m not going to be dancing anytime soon," he said.

When asked about how he managed to stay positive, he replied, "It’s not tough to maintain. It’s just part of who I am."

In October 2020, Curry participated in a live-streamed "Rocky Horror Picture Show" event to raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Last month, Curry attended the 50th anniversary celebration of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and shared details about his health while speaking to the crowd.

"I still can’t walk, which is why I’m in this silly chair, and that’s very limiting," Curry told the crowd during a special screening at L.A.’s Academy Museum, per The Hollywood Reporter. "So I won’t be singing and I won’t be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."

In addition to his paralysis, Curry wrote in "Vagabond" that he has experienced other lasting effects from the stroke.

"I fear I have a shorter temper now, which gets vocalized in a way that it never would have before," he wrote. "Being handled by caregivers can also be very painful, particularly on my left side, which is super sensitive."

"My short-term memory is also blown," Curry continued. "That remains very frustrating, and adapting to that has been tough, but I’ve gained a new relationship with my long-term memory, which is pretty spot on. "

"It wasn’t something I had practiced before the stroke. I was always a forward-thinker; I never wanted to return to my childhood home, or to the stages, sets, and studios of my past. But it has been surprisingly, strangely healing. And given the restrictions of my present state, sometimes a tour through my memory is the only adventure available."

He described making other life changes, including moving into a one-story home which he renovated to suit his needs. However, Curry explained that he still finds joy in creativity, directing his garden projects from his wheelchair and enjoying the company of friends. He also noted that his humor has remained intact.

"I’ve dabbled with every variety of attitude about my lot in life, and consistently land on the ‘bright side of life,'" he shared. "For yourself and for anybody you’re with, it’s dull and annoying to dwell in total darkness. Without mischief, without charm, without laughter, you’re no fun to be or to be around."

"As for the future—it’s a highly uncertain place for me, which is how I prefer it," Curry added. "My discomfort and disability notwithstanding, I hope to perform again. To fall in love again. To experience the full spectrum of human emotion and experience."

"Vagabond: A Memoir" is out now.